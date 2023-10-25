Duxion Motors’ Successful Ground Test a Major Milestone for Revolutionary Electric Jet Propulsion Motor

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duxion Motors is celebrating the successful ground test of its patented eJet Motor, the electric jet engine poised to make high-speed electric aviation a reality. Completed in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada, the successful ground testing of the scaled prototype included both low-speed and high-speed testing.

“The eJet Motor is the world’s first rim-driven jet propulsion motor, with the means of matching existing jet engine thrust but without the emissions,” explains Rick Pilgrim, Chairman and CEO of Duxion Motors. “The eJet Motor is novel, scalable, and can be configured to serve a broad base of airframes.”

The world’s fleet of over 30,000 jet-powered aircraft account for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions. The eJet motor replaces traditional, fossil fuel burning engines, enabling the transition to zero-emissions flight for jet aircraft. The eJet is also quieter than combustion jet engines, which will enhance passenger comfort and impactfully reduce noise pollution for the global community.

“We never doubted this day would come. Our confidence is rooted in the years of research, the innovation and quality of the design, and the depth of expertise and relentless passion within the Duxion team,” adds Mr. Pilgrim. “This is only the beginning.”

About Duxion

Founded in 2017, Duxion Motors Inc. is an advanced motor design and manufacturing company developing high power density electric propulsion systems for aviation and marine industries. Our engineers have developed powerful scalable electric drives that accelerate the transition to emission free electric transportation. Our patented eJet motor enables jet owners and OEMs to hybridize or fully electrify their existing fleets more quickly and economically.

http://www.duxion.com