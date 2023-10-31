Giant Eagle Launches myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card in Partnership with FNBO

OMAHA, Neb. & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Giant Eagle and FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) today launched the myPerks® Pay Rewards Visa® Card. The new myPerks® Pay Rewards Visa® Card unlocks value for Giant Eagle customers, providing discounted fuel pricing, offers, and rewards for shopping both at the company’s locations as well as at other businesses.

The myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card provides numerous, meaningful savings opportunities for customers. For those looking to save on fuel purchases, card holders can realize instant per-gallon savings on fuel at GetGo. For those looking to save while shopping at Giant Eagle and Market District, and inside GetGo, additional perks are earned on every qualifying purchase. Importantly, the myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card provides customers with opportunities to also earn perks while shopping and dining at other businesses. All perks earned can be redeemed on future purchases of food and fuel through the company’s myPerks loyalty program.

The myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card provides extensive benefits for card holders, including:

$50 ‘Welcome Bonus’ in the form of statement credit upon approval and first purchase. 1

5¢ to 30¢ off per gallon when using myPerks Rewards card to purchase fuel at GetGo. 1 (Discount varies by location)

myPerks Pro Status for the first six months. 1

2% earned in perks value on purchases made at Giant Eagle and Market District, and inside GetGo. This is in addition to the perks myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card holders traditionally earn by scanning their advantage card when shopping at the company’s locations. 1

3% earned in perks value on qualifying dining purchases. 1

1% earned in perks value on all other qualifying purchases.1

“We are proud to partner with FNBO and Visa to further evolve our myPerks loyalty program and are excited to provide even more savings opportunities to customers at a time when family budgets are strained by inflation and other constraints,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson, Jannah Jablonowski. “The new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card enables customers to earn perks on their everyday purchases to redeem for discounts at Giant Eagle and Market District, and inside GetGo. We are confident the new myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card will help customers realize meaningful value as they earn rewards more quickly and become more engaged with the benefits of our myPerks loyalty program.”

"FNBO is thrilled to launch this card with Giant Eagle, a company with a remarkable century-long legacy whose core values closely resonate with our own,” said Jerry O’Flanagan, Executive Vice President at FNBO. “For more than 165 years, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping to build strong communities. With more than 470 stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland, Giant Eagle is the perfect partner to work with in keeping and building upon that promise.”

Eligibility requires a new or existing Giant Eagle myPerks account and is subject to the credit card approval process. Rewards are converted to Perks, and 50 perks are equivalent to $1 in redemption value.

Interested customers are able to apply for a myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Card by visiting myPerksVisa.com/pr.

1See the Credit Card Rewards Program Terms and Conditions provided at the time of application for details. The % back rewards are earned as perks. GetGo fuel purchases and car wash purchases made at the pump do not earn perks. Please see the Giant Eagle myPerks Program terms and conditions at www.gianteagle.com/perks for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture, and other limitations on Perks.

ABOUT GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors, with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

ABOUT FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.