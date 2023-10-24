What’s New: GoTo Announces Nearly 60 Powerful Security Features, New Integrations, and AI Advancements to Meet Evolving Digital Workplace Needs

The Greatest & Latest is: Nearly 60 new features and updates across GoTo Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect, and more to help support business productivity and growth for customers while continuing to deliver simple and secure solutions. With new features like IT Asset Management for GoTo Resolve and AI Chat Analysis for GoTo Connect, don’t miss all the updates from our October 2023 release.

The Greatest & Latest is: Nearly 60 new features and updates across GoTo Resolve, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect, and more to help support business productivity and growth for customers while continuing to deliver simple and secure solutions. With new features like IT Asset Management for GoTo Resolve and AI Chat Analysis for GoTo Connect, don’t miss all the updates from our October 2023 release.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, today announced nearly 60 new product updates across its portfolio. Today’s updates are the third in a tri-annual release showcase from GoTo highlighting product innovations to help support business productivity and growth for customers while continuing to deliver simple and secure solutions.

According to Gartner, 96% of businesses either have or plan to adopt a hybrid work model. Yet, this new way of working comes with new, complex challenges coupled with an uncertain economy. Companies must give their IT teams the absolute best tools to make it easier to empower their employees and customers. The latest product releases from GoTo deliver just that with:

Enhanced security and compliance for your critical IT management tools. The new application updates in GoTo Resolve keep third-party applications on managed devices updated. The recently introduced GoTo Resolve Asset Management also protects businesses by tracking, monitoring, and managing their inventory of IT hardware assets to increase productivity, easily identify devices and users, and ensure compliance.

Complex workflows are more integrated and easier to navigate. GoTo Resolve now integrates with Logitech for CollabOS to provide built-in remote access for video conferencing hardware. GoTo Resolve also added a new dashboard experience for real-time visibility into key device monitoring and helpdesk metrics, and the ability to customize email addresses for helpdesk service. GoTo Connect updates enhance collaboration to make teams more productive and elevate the customer experience with remote control meetings, shared inbox assignment visibility, and network probe alerts to proactively address potential network issues before they escalate.

AI-powered and automated tasks - New features automate repetitive tasks to save IT teams and employees valuable time. These updates include GoTo Resolve Helpline, which gives end users an additional channel for support and generates AI-powered troubleshooting tips while they wait for an agent. AI Chat Analysis for GoTo Connect instantly assesses customer satisfaction and generates concise summaries, resulting in a better understanding of customer interactions. GoTo Connect SMS call flow delivers SMS messaging into communication flow with a simple drag and drop to connect with customers faster and more easily. Dynamic contact matching in GoTo Connect better manages contact information with easy-to-use delete, search, and sort functionality.

Later this year, GoTo will release two additional AI-enhanced features in its flagship products. A new AI assistant for GoTo Resolve will analyze device health and provide recommendations for follow-up actions to resolve issues, eliminating multiple manual data collection steps and streamlining troubleshooting. Additionally, building from AI Chat Analysis, customers will benefit from an AI-powered GoTo Contact Center offering that provides topic and sentiment analysis, interaction summaries, and real-time conversation recovery to save time and boost productivity.

More effective ways to serve your customers on any device. Rescue now offers support for Intel vPro® enabled devices allowing for support of out-of-band devices, as well as expanded OS support, including Linux improvements and support for Chromebooks, offering more ways to support more types of devices using Rescue. GoTo Resolve has added in-session VoIP capabilities to provide real-time verbal assistance in remote support sessions. GoTo Connect has rolled out a new agent softphone with effortless access to contact information while on a call, flexible meeting session layouts, and contact segmentation to organize and communicate with customers by group easily.

“At GoTo, our focus is always on making things easier for our customers. Our latest product updates, integrations, and AI innovations are all part of our ongoing mission to lessen the workload for IT, enhance security, and increase productivity to give them back time to focus on what really matters,” said Damon Covey, Chief Product Officer at GoTo.

“PatientLink’s top priority is supporting our clients. GoTo consistently finds ways to make that even easier with the simplicity of their products,” says Anthony Chapman, Director of IT Services at PatientLink. “These latest innovations save us time, money, and ultimately better the experience for our clients.”

To learn more about GoTo and the recent product innovation, please visit: https://www.goto.com/whats-new

About GoTo

GoTo makes IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most. Featuring flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio helps securely support and connect businesses to what’s most important: their teams and customers. For over 20 years, the company has been dedicated to robust security, including zero trust authentication, and powers more than 1 billion remote support sessions and 1 million customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with more than 3,000 GoGetters across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.