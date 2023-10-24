Cionic Neural Sleeve Named as a TIME Best Invention of 2023

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIONIC, the pioneering neurotech company developing bionic clothing to mobilize the mobility impaired, today announced its lead product, the FDA-cleared Cionic Neural Sleeve, has been named as one of TIME’s 2023 Best Inventions in the Accessibility category. Combining the sensing and analytical power of the company’s proprietary machine learning algorithms with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES), the Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes and augments muscle movement to improve walking and strength. TIME’s acknowledgment of the product underscores the growing global consciousness around the need for innovations that address the growing population of individuals living with impaired mobility.

This accolade adds to a growing list of recognitions for CIONIC, who was selected as a Rising Star winner earlier this month at the Digital Health Hub Foundation and Digital Health Awards in the Consumer Wellness category at HLTH 2023. The foundation recognizes health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology. CIONIC was chosen as one of 40 Best in Class and Rising Star Winners among over 1,500 companies across the globe.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the leading global innovators who are transforming healthcare,” said Jeremiah Robison, CIONIC Founder & CEO. “We have been truly inspired by the stories of our customers using the Cionic Neural Sleeve to move with more freedom and control. Whether it’s climbing a mountain, returning to the workforce, or engaging more actively with their loved ones, every day these individuals motivate the work that we do. We are grateful to TIME and the Digital Health Hub Foundation for putting a spotlight on the Cionic Neural Sleeve as we work to create a more accessible world for people of all abilities.”

TIME’s annual list of the Best Inventions features the top extraordinary innovations changing lives. Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's most powerful supercomputer, a game-changing entertainment venue, and a new shape—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

“I have been using the Neural Sleeve for a month now. I could never have imagined all the gains I’ve made in such a short time. My family is overjoyed!” said Amy Salisbury, a CIONIC customer living with multiple sclerosis. “MS shrinks your world bit by bit. The Neural Sleeve has not only allowed me to step out into the world, but step back into being myself. I once again am able to do activities I enjoyed with much less fatigue and more stability. The freedom the Neural Sleeve has given me is life-changing! I can’t wait to see just how far the Neural Sleeve and I can go!”

About CIONIC

CIONIC is committed to exceeding the expectations of human capability and changing the lives of people with mobility differences by facilitating more independent movement through FDA-cleared bionic clothing. Motivated by his daughter's journey with cerebral palsy, technology innovator Jeremiah Robison founded CIONIC in 2018. The company’s lead product, the Cionic Neural Sleeve, can analyze and augment human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than with crutches, walkers, or wheelchairs. The Cionic Neural Sleeve thoughtfully combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into a lightweight, durable garment that can be worn anywhere and work everywhere. For more information, please visit cionic.com.

How the Cionic Neural Sleeve Works

Backed by clinical evidence and FDA-cleared, the award-winning Cionic Neural Sleeve analyzes, predicts, and augments a person’s movement. It uses a dense array of sensors to measure how the body is positioned and how individual muscles fire during movement, predicts intended movement by measuring the electrical signal from the brain, and then algorithms analyze this data in real-time to determine optimal muscle activation patterns. The Cionic Neural Sleeve then delivers Functional Electrical Stimulation to sequence proper muscle firing for natural movement. It is an adaptive system that provides real-time augmentation and adjustment of the wearer’s movement, updating each time they take a step. The Cionic Neural Sleeve has been recognized in numerous global design and healthcare competitions, including TIME Best Inventions, the Digital Health Hub Awards, Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, Fast Company World Changing Ideas, MedTech Innovation Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, and more.