Gillette returns as the Official Shave and Beard Care Partner of the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard, Gary Trent Jr., styles his beard with the official Trimmer of the Toronto Raptors by King C. Gillette (Graphic: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming, announced today the return of its ‘Choose Your Game Face’ campaign in celebration of its continued role as the official shave and beard care partner of the Toronto Raptors. ‘Choose Your Game Face’ highlights the ethos that the choice to go clean-shaven, bearded or wear a style in between is part of the decision men face every day when they’re preparing to be the best version of themselves.

“The return of ‘Choose Your Game Face’ is testament to our success in partnership with the Toronto Raptors and celebrates the range of facial hair styles members of the Raptors roster and their fans choose to wear every day,” said Jennifer Seiler, Senior Vice President, Grooming Canada at P&G. “We are looking forward to cheering on the Raptors and engaging with fans – while, most importantly, helping them show the world they’re ready to be their best.”

New for the 2023-24 Toronto Raptors season, Gillette is teaming up with Raptors players Gradey Dick and Gary Trent Jr., for ‘Choose Your Game Face’. The campaign tips off with new content featuring the grooming rituals of Gradey Dick and Gary Trent Jr. as they lead Team Smooth and Team Styled, respectively, in two epic highlight reels.

New Gillette ‘Choose Your Game Face’ content featuring Gradey Dick and Gary Trent Jr.

Gillette’s Team Smooth spot features Raptors rookie and guard/forward, Gradey Dick, shaving his game face with the official razor of the Toronto Raptors, GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar. With built-in exfoliation technology, GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar is designed to release trapped hairs while the Flexdisc contours to the face for effortless shaving in one efficient stroke.

“My game face shows the real me. Being authentic to myself is how I face everyday,” said Toronto Raptor, Gradey Dick. “Part of how I get my game face on is making myself presentable and I like to get a clean shave with my GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor. On top of that, I’m a big music guy. So before a game, I just put some headphones on and that gets me locked in and focused.”

Gillette’s Team Styled spot features Raptors guard, Gary Trent Jr., styling his beard with the official Trimmer of the Toronto Raptors, by King C. Gillette, which is part of the King C. Gillette line of precision tools and beard care products. King C. Gillette provides the tools to trim, wash, and soften, for facial hair that feels as good as it looks.

“My Game Face sets the tone for every night, and my beard has to be on point. With King C. Gillette, I keep it styled, soft, and smelling incredible,” shared Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors guard. “When I look and feel great, I play great. With King C. Gillette, I always have my game face on.”

People across Canada can see both spots on TV and online throughout the Raptors regular season.

Continuing a first-of-its-kind partnership for Gillette in Canada

Gillette has a longstanding history in the sports marketing space spanning more than 100 years. Its partnership with the Toronto Raptors, which began in 2022, remains Gillette’s only partnership with a Canadian professional sports team and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Gillette’s professional sports partnerships around the world.

“Following the success of last year’s partnership with Gillette, we are thrilled to continue our collaboration ahead of the 2023-24 tip-off so that our fans can start the season with their game faces on,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “As the first and only Canadian professional sports team partner of Gillette, we are proud to provide our Raptors fans with the tools they need to look and feel their best on game day and everyday.”

People across Canada can learn more about the official razor of the Toronto Raptors, GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar, and the official trimmer of the Toronto Raptors, by King C. Gillette, by visiting Gillette.ca. Gillette products specially-marked to commemorate Gillette’s partnership with the Toronto Raptors are available at select food, drug and mass merchandise stores across Canada for the suggested retail price of $24.99 to $59.99.

About Gillette

For more than 120 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.ca. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.ca. Follow Gillette on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.