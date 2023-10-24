Centr enters competitive fitness space as official equipment provider of HYROX.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centr, a health and wellness ecosystem founded by Chris Hemsworth, today announced an all-new partnership with HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, as its new Official Equipment Provider for all races. The partnership marks Centr’s initial entry into the competitive sports space.

Beginning in 2024, HYROX races will feature newly designed, custom Centr competition equipment. The new performance line will feature battle ropes, power sleds, one-of-a-kind interlocking bumper weight plates with edge markings to indicate the weight being lifted, pushed, and pulled; 8-edged modified competition kettlebells for optimum grip support, aerodynamics, and weight distribution, as well as sandbags, wall balls and targets, racks and rigs.

“As a brand that is focused on making holistic wellness and fitness as accessible to as many as possible, the partnership with HYROX perfectly aligns with our ethos,” said Andrew Sugerman, CEO of Centr. “HYROX has created a highly regarded competitive fitness platform that is globally accessible, and we’re excited to work with them to bring our innovative approach to product design and premium digital content to their competitions and community.”

The Centr-HYROX competition products are designed with multiple environments in mind. In addition to HYROX competitions, the Centr equipment will be available to affiliate gyms, studios, and home gyms, allowing HYROX competitors the ability to train with the same equipment they will use on race day.

“We designed a competition format that would provide for the healthiest and most complete test of fitness that was accessible to the widest possible population of participants through the rigorous application of Sports Science Principles," said Christian Toetzke, Founder of HYROX. ”This process created a unique need for a range of ultra high quality, varied equipment that we needed to trust to provide a consistent experience for our community across training and competition. Centr has provided that product whilst instinctively understanding the soul of our sport.”

In line with the company’s mission of pairing physical tools with digital resources, Centr will also make its award-winning digital content available to HYROX competitors and develop a custom training program to support race day preparation. Centr’s digital coaching will also help motivate and support ongoing fitness, performance, and well-being beyond race day.

“Similar to Centr’s approach with our current members, we want to provide HYROX competitors with the same tools and resources to power their routines,” added Sugerman. “At Centr, we strive to inspire everyone to be the healthiest and happiest version of themselves with the balance of movement, meals and mind. Through our partnership with HYROX, we are also underscoring the importance of motivation to serve as a catalyst across Centr’s brand pillars and hope that this partnership gives them the tools, support, and community to realize their limitless potential.”

The new Centr equipment will make its debut at HYROX competitions in early 2024. For more information on the Centr x HYROX performance line and to get a preview of commercial equipment that will be made available for purchase, please visit https://join.centr.com/hyrox/.

About Centr

Centr is a leading fitness and wellness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth with a mission to empower people to live well by energizing their every day. Inspired by Chris Hemsworth’s team of experts, Centr offers personalized training and tips spanning movement, meals, and mind to fuel members’ daily healthy habits. To further help members achieve their health and fitness goals, Centr is expanding its platform to add transformational in-home fitness equipment and accessories, available at select retailers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.Centr.com.

About HYROX

HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition on earth. HYROX connects the world’s training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.