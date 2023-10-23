Teen Cosmetic Company, Prom Queen, takes Center Stage on Macys.com

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nikki Sumlin and Kelli Sumlin, the visionary sisters at the helm of Prom Queen Cosmetics, have successfully established their brand as a trailblazing, cosmetic company passionately committed to addressing the unique and evolving makeup requirements of teenagers. The expansion of Prom Queen on Macys.com marks a significant milestone in the company's remarkable year of growth. Prom Queen emphasizes that the decision to partner with a major retailer like Macy's stems from a commitment to making their products more accessible to their teen and tween shoppers.

Prom Queen is a cosmetic brand focused on creating makeup products, especially for teens and tweens. The brand was established by the sister duo, to overcome the lack of beauty products for teens and tweens just starting to explore the world of makeup. According to the sisters, they believe that this segment of makeup enthusiasts, particularly teenagers, has been overlooked by existing makeup companies. They are committed to stepping in and bridging the gaps, ensuring that these passionate makeup lovers receive the attention and products they deserve! Teens can shop Prom Queens glam gloss collection at Prom Queen Cosmetica Lipgloss - Macy's (macys.com).

The brand is currently offering lip gloss in their collection. However, in the near future, they are hoping to provide an extensive range of makeup and beauty products for their target audience. Prom Queen takes pride in their 19 unique lip shades. These ‘glam glosses’ come in glossy, shimmer, and glitter finishes. The sister duo has laid special focus on the packaging of their glam gloss collection, keeping in mind the trends in the teen beauty and makeup world. They have diamante-studded caps for each glam gloss, adding to the aesthetic value of the product and making it unique.

In addition to this, Prom Queen also offers a ‘Prom Queen Ambassador Program’ on their website. For more information on this program visit their website Prom Queen (pqgloss.com) or Instagram handle prom_queen_cosmetics. According to this program, any Prom Queen customer can send their submissions for becoming an ambassador. This program aims to build a community of ‘Prom Queen’ aficionados and give them a sense of belonging and validation. The brand also addresses the concerns of parents looking for assistance with their teen or tween’s makeup journey.

With a tremendously positive response on the brand launch, the future of Prom Queen looks undoubtedly shimmering, just like their glam gloss collection.

About Prom Queen

Prom Queen is a USA-based cosmetic company by Nikki Sumlin and Kelli Sumlin dedicated to tweens’ and teens’ basic makeup needs. Our prized glam gloss line is a clean, light-medium pigment gloss that tweens and teens can wear daily or for special occasions. Prom Queen lip gloss can be purchased on the Prom Queen Cosmetics website at www.pqgloss.com, Macys.com and Amazon.com.