First Trust Strengthens its Presence in Colombia through Alianza Engagement

WHEATON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“First Trust”), a U.S based global exchange-traded fund (ETF) distributor, announced that it has teamed with one of Colombia’s largest local broker dealers, Alianza Valores S.A. (“Alianza”), to help grow First Trust’s ETF business in Colombia.

First Trust is excited about the strategic alliance and proud to engage a local institution dedicated to the Colombian market. “It is an honor to have a truly local business ally to grow with in the Colombian market. The talent and capabilities at Alianza enable us to continue offering our investment solutions to our existing and growing client base. Working with Alianza allows us to remain focused on cultivating relationships and serving our clients in Colombia and across the region in the years to come,” said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Sales and Distribution at First Trust.

Alianza has been in the Colombian market since 1986. “We are thrilled to offer a more robust global offering to our existing clients, and proud to represent First Trust as an extension of their team in the local market,” stated Luis Fernando Fandiño, CEO of Alianza Valores.

First Trust first entered the Colombian market in 2020.

About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), along with its affiliate First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), are privately held companies which provide a variety of investment services. FTP specializes in the creation, sponsorship and wholesaling of unit investment trusts (“UITs”). In addition, FTP distributes First Trust ETF creation units, mutual funds, private placements and third-party structured products. FTA is an investment advisor that primarily provides investment management services provided to ETFs and closed-end funds. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $195.5 billion as of September 30, 2023 through UITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

For more information about First Trust, please contact April Reppy Suydam of First Trust at (630) 765-8541 or AReppy@FTPortfolios.com.

The views and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as investment advice or recommendations, does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities (in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is not lawful to make such an offer) and should not be considered legal, investment or tax advice.