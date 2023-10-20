Two Washington Online Schools Unite Against Bullying: Empowering Prevention Efforts

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Approximately six million students across the nation have reported being bullied at school, and two Washington online public schools, Insight School of Washington (ISWA) and Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), are standing up to bullying through a partnership with Rachel’s Challenge, to Draw a Line Against Bullying with a Move-A-Thon, October, 21-29, 2023.

The K12-supported program aims to increase awareness of the difficulties children encounter as a result of bullying, whether it occurs online or in-person. Together, these schools have generated resources to underscore the negative impact of bullying and emphasize the collaborative efforts of students, schools, and communities in countering this issue.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we give this issue our immediate focus and unite in a collaborative endeavor involving schools and parents across the nation to be advocates against bullying,” emphasized Susan Boyer, Executive Director of Washington Virtual Academies. “The combined strength of school leaders and parents is the most potent force in our fight against all forms of bullying. Together, we can convey the message that any type of bullying will be met with zero tolerance. Throughout the Move-A-Thon WAVA will be hosting daily activities for getting active and raising awareness within our school community. WAVA students will join in activities like community movement day, morning movement dance sessions and a virtual race in the K12 Zone,” added Boyer.

For many families enrolled with K12-powered schools, the switch to an online learning environment offered an immediate resolve for their child to learn in a safe and secure bullying-free environment. In fact, 44% of families enrolled with K12-powered online schools reported they did so because of safety and/or mental health concerns their child faced at their previous school.

“While our primary goal is to provide a safe and nurturing environment within our virtual schools, we must acknowledge that our students are not shielded from the realm of cyberbullying beyond our online classrooms,” Myron Hammond, the Executive Director of Insight School of Washington explained. “Education is a shared responsibility, requiring both parents and schools to familiarize themselves with the various social media platforms and apps their students engage with on a daily basis outside of school. An understanding of the digital landscape is essential for recognizing potential risks and responding effectively,” he added. Insight School of Washington has set a goal of raising $2,000 on behalf of Rachel’s Challenge. For more details, visit https://www.givesignup.org/teamiswa.

These two Washington online public schools employ resources and K12-supported programs to educate students, parents, and staff about the repercussions of bullying, the significance of cultivating empathy and respect in the online sphere, as well as strategies for addressing and reporting incidents. Through the Move-A-Thon, the initiative aims to promote kindness through physical activity and fundraising endeavors. This collaboration serves as a catalyst for meaningful dialogues about bullying and cyberbullying, emphasizing the significance of fostering secure learning environments. For additional information, visit: www.givesignup.org/k12moveathon.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Omak School District serving Washington students in grades K-12. As a public school, WAVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WAVA, visit http://wava.k12.com.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades K-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit https://insightwa.k12.com/