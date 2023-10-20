ventureLAB and Intel Sign Formal Collaboration for 2024

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ventureLAB’s President and CEO, Hugh Chow, welcomed Denis Gaudreault, Country Manager at Intel Canada, global leader in design and manufacturing of essential technologies in the smart world, to its space. The meeting took place at ventureLAB’s state-of-the-art facility, where Chow and Gaudreault signed a strategic collaboration that is set to unfold in 2024 between the two companies.This collaboration will explore prospective ventures, facilitate knowledge sharing, and promote the exchange of technology, all with the overarching goal of empowering startups and entrepreneurs. ventureLAB, primarily funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), plays a crucial role in supporting founders working on hardware and semiconductor-focused products.

“ventureLAB is born global, built to scale and inclusive by design,” said Chow. "Welcoming Intel to our space is an exciting opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and job creation in Canada. This partnership strengthens relationships and increases engagement among key players in the development of Canada's semiconductor ecosystem, which is crucial not only for our nation's growth but also for its crucial role in the North American and global supply chain. Together, we're not just building technology; we're building a brighter future for Canada.”

Intel has been a valued partner at Hardware Catalyst Initiative (HCI), by ventureLAB, supporting talented entrepreneurs, leading innovation in Canada, and developing new programs and initiatives further solidifying its role as a transformative leader in the semiconductor industry. HCI empowers tech companies to accelerate their time to market, addressing the challenges that often hinder the entry and scaling of businesses in the hardware and semiconductor industry. Through this initiative, Canadian hardware and semiconductor companies are provided with the resources and expertise necessary to grow and compete on a global level, driving innovation and economic growth. The goal is to further accelerate the development and scaling of innovative hardware and semiconductor-focused products that will shape the products of tomorrow.

“We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with ventureLAB and its ecosystem. This partnership signifies a significant milestone in our commitment to driving innovation and advancing technology development in Canada” said Denis Gaudreault, Country Manager at Intel Canada.

Both Intel and ventureLAB are enthusiastic about the possibilities that this collaboration could bring in 2024 and beyond. By combining resources and expertise, they aim to contribute to the growth of Canada's semiconductor ecosystem and position it as a key player in the global tech industry.

For more information about ventureLAB, please visit venturelab.ca.