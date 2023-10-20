Meilleur Technologies Inc. Announces Use of the Next-Generation Amyloid PET Imaging Biomarker, NAV-4694, in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative 4 (ADNI4)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meilleur Technologies, Inc. today announced a research collaboration agreement with the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative 4, ADNI4, on the use of Meilleur’s [F-18]NAV-4694, an investigational imaging agent, in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans to assess the status amyloid plaque in the brain. Amyloid plaques are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

The collaboration is focused on using [F-18]NAV-4694 as an imaging biomarker in ADNI4’s neurodegenerative disease research. The Parties will apply [F-18]NAV-4694 imaging to aid ADNI4’s goal of a better understanding of AD to improve diagnosis and treatment of the devastating disease.

“Meilleur is focused on enabling acceleration of technologies that have the potential to advance the fight against debilitating neurodegenerative diseases,” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer, Meilleur Technologies, Inc. “We believe NAV4694 has unique properties that will prove useful in developing current and future therapeutic agents in neurodegenerative disease and are excited to add ADNI4 to our growing network of pharmaceutical and academic partners and global validated production sites. Our goal is to expand the availability of this novel investigational imaging agent to the broader scientific community.”

“We are pleased to add NAV4694 to our portfolio of tracers utilized in ADNI4. It is an exciting time in Alzheimers’ research, and we believe tools, such as NAV4694, will help us better understand future applications of therapy and intervention,” said Dr. Michael Weiner, MD, Principal Investigator of ADNI.

About Meilleur Technologies, Inc.

Meilleur’s vision is to develop tools and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s Disease.