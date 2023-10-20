Generational Equity Advises Alloyweld Inspection in its Sale to Acuren Inspection

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Alloyweld Inspection to Acuren Inspection, Inc. The transaction closed September 13, 2023.

Located in Bensenville and Elgin, Illinois, Alloyweld Inspection (Alloyweld) serves critical industries, including aerospace, electronics, medical devices, and forensics. Alloyweld was one of the world’s first organizations to achieve National Aerospace & Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCP) certification in CR and DR digital x-ray inspection. They also specialize in 3D Computed Tomography.

Acuren provides a wide spectrum of services to support the safety & reliability of assets and infrastructure throughout North America and the United Kingdom. The Company is a single source provider of conventional and advanced nondestructive testing and examination (NDT & NDE), rope access integrated services (RAIS), inspection, and engineering services, enabling clients to evaluate and maintain the structural integrity of critical assets.

Acuren serves longstanding customers and has developed a reputation for excellence and innovation across a wide variety of industrial end markets including Industrial (Chemical, Manufacturing/Industrial Services, and Pulp & Paper), Refinery/Oilsands, Midstream Energy, and Power Generation, among others. Acuren manages a network of 5,500+ industry professionals in over 100 locations throughout North America. Acuren is headquartered in Houston, Texas and Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

This acquisition brings Alloyweld’s 55-years of nondestructive testing experience and team of experts into the Acuren family of companies and broadens the range of services available to customers of both companies.

“We look forward to providing Alloyweld customers Acuren’s complete portfolio of services,” Alloyweld Vice President Jennifer Anaya said of the acquisition. “We are excited to connect with the technical depth Acuren has to offer while perpetuating the legacy of quality, personal customer service, and responsiveness that our customers have come to expect from Alloyweld.”

“Alloyweld’s strong reputation for excellence in quality and service, its talented team of technicians, and experienced leadership, position Alloyweld for future growth with Acuren,” said Acuren CEO Tal Pizzey.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team, led by Senior Vice President, Jon LePage closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with Alloyweld.

“Alloyweld is a wonderful organization that was built on strong family values with an emphasis on work ethic and serving the customer. Acuren shares many of the same values and is the perfect partner for the Alloyweld family,” said LePage.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.