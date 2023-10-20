Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Launches Worldwide Only on PlayStation 5

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment launches the latest game in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. In the highly anticipated game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker and Miles Morales return in an exciting new adventure, built from the ground up to take full advantage of PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Game developer Insomniac Games, a part of PlayStation Studios, has unleashed the power of PlayStation 5 in this action-packed sequel with two playable Spider-Men, enhanced signature high-action gameplay, iconic Super Villains, a visually-stunning Marvel’s New York City, and much more.

“ We’re thrilled to finally share the experience of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with gamers everywhere,” says Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “ I couldn’t be prouder of Insomniac Games. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the studio’s fourth PS5 title within the first three years of the console’s launch and it’s the ultimate showcase of everything they’ve learned developing for PS5. It also exemplifies how premier narrative-driven experiences are at the heart of PlayStation Studios’ DNA."

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 represents the triumphant continuation of an important video game series in our collaboration with PlayStation and Insomniac Games,” says Jay Ong, EVP and Head of Marvel Games. “ We are thrilled with how our characters are represented and the powerful, meaningful, new stories that emerge from their depictions in game. We can’t wait for fans to experience the saga for themselves.”

“ We knew Spider-Man was a perfect fit for us from the moment we began envisioning a unique journey for Peter Parker many years ago, thanks to a warm introduction to Marvel Games by our partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment,” said Ted Price, CEO, Insomniac Games. “ Now with an even deeper knowledge of the PS5 and what it can do, we can't wait to deliver an expansive new adventure for Peter and Miles Morales, a game that continues our dedication to impactful story and compelling gameplay with plenty of surprises.”

The Story Evolves

Throughout the experience, players will control two different Spider-Men – Peter Parker and Miles Morales – while traversing across an expansive Marvel’s New York. Players can quickly switch between Peter and Miles to experience different stories and epic new powers as the iconic Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love.

Peter and Miles are forced to face the ultimate test of strength, both inside and outside the mask, as they balance their lives, friendships, and their duty to protect those in need.

Made Possible by PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also built from the ground up to take advantage of the immersive technology available only on PlayStation 5.

Stunning visuals

Explore beautiful and vibrant new environments, like the boroughs of Queens and Brooklyn, as Marvel’s New York is brought to life in spectacular fashion.

Haptic feedback

Feel the power of Spider-Man! The responsive vibrations of the DualSense™ wireless controller bring Peter Parker’s symbiote abilities and Miles Morales’ bio-electric skills to your fingertips.

Adaptive triggers

Master acrobatic moves, execute thrilling combos and experience the breathtaking excitement of web-swinging traversal through the DualSense wireless controller’s adaptive triggers.

Ultra high-speed SSD

Experience the power of the PS5 console with lightning-fast load times for near-instant character switching across different parts of the city, fast travel and new Web Wing traversal for quicker exploration of Marvel’s New York than ever before.

Tempest 3D AudioTech

Become immersed in Marvel’s New York as 3D spatial audio creates unique soundscapes all around you. Pinpoint the sounds of webs, bio-electric powers, bustling traffic, responsive New Yorkers and dangerous enemy attacks.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle

To celebrate this highly anticipated release, Sony Interactive Entertainment has also made a limited edition PS5 console bundle available for purchase through PlayStation’s direct to consumer website. This bundle includes a PS5 console with Limited Edition console covers, a Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, and a voucher for a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Additional assets available at PlayStation’s Press Center.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment pushes the boundaries of entertainment and innovation, starting from the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. Today, we continue to deliver innovative and thrilling experiences to a global audience through our PlayStation line of products and services that include generation-defining hardware, pioneering network services, and award-winning games. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global functions in California, London, and Tokyo, and game development studios around the world as part of PlayStation Studios, we believe that the power of play is borderless. Sony Interactive Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation. For more information about our company, please visit SonyInteractive.com. For more information about PlayStation products, please visit PlayStation.com.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.

For more information visit marvel.com. © 2023 MARVEL

About Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has created and developed award-winning video game franchises for nearly 30 years. It is best known for developing PlayStation smash-hits such as Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020). Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch worldwide on October 20, 2023, exclusively for PlayStation 5. Insomniac has also created iconic PlayStation franchises such as Spyro the Dragon (1998), Ratchet & Clank (2002) and Resistance (2005). In 2019, Insomniac joined Sony Interactive Entertainment within the PlayStation Studios family. More information about Insomniac Games can be found at https://insomniac.games.