AtlasClear and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation Announce Waiver of Minimum Cash Condition

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtlasClear, Inc. (“AtlasClear”) and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (“Quantum”) (NYSE: QFTA), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have agreed to waive the $40 million minimum cash condition required to be satisfied at the closing of the previously announced business combination.

“ We believe in the future of AtlasClear and in the strength of the proposed business combination,” said Craig Ridenhour, Chief Business Development Officer of AtlasClear. “ This mutual decision improves the certainty of the merger closing and is reflective of our confidence in the long-term growth potential of the business.”

In November 2022, Quantum entered into a definitive business combination agreement that is expected to result in Atlas FinTech Holdings Corp. transferring its trading technology assets to AtlasClear and the acquisition by AtlasClear of Wilson Davis & Co., Inc., a correspondent clearing broker-dealer, pending required regulatory approvals. AtlasClear has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, a federal reserve member, following consummation of the business combination, which is expected to occur following the special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") on November 3, 2023.

Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company is expected to list on the NYSE American with its common stock trading under the new ticker symbol, "ATCH".

Special Meeting Details

The Special Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on November 3, 2023, at the offices of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, 101 Constitution Ave. NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20001, unless the Special Meeting is adjourned.

The Quantum FinTech board of directors recommends all stockholders vote "FOR" ALL Proposals in advance of the Special Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the easy instructions on the proxy card.

Your Vote “FOR” ALL Proposals Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own.

About AtlasClear

AtlasClear plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The team that will lead AtlasClear consists of respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Penson Clearing, Southwest Securities, NexTrade and Anderen Bank.

The nature of the combined entity is expected to be supported by robust, proven, financial technologies with a full suite that will enable the flow of business and success of the enterprise. The combined entity is expected to have a full exchange platform for a spectrum of financial products. In addition, the combined entity is expected to have a full prime brokerage and, following the Commercial Bancorp acquisition, a prime banking platform with complete front-end delivery. The enterprise is anticipated to offer a fixed income risk management platform which can be expanded to a diverse application on financial products.

The combined entity is expected to be run by a new digital suite of technologies that will be part of the transaction at closing.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a principal focus on identifying high-growth financial services and fintech businesses as targets.

About Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.

Wilson-Davis is a full-service correspondent securities broker-dealer. The company is registered with the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Organization. In addition, Wilson-Davis is a member of DTCC as well as the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas, Texas. Wilson-Davis has been servicing the investment community since 1968, with satellite offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

About Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming

Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers State Bank (“FSB”) and has been servicing the local community in Pine Bluffs, WY since 1915. It has focused the majority of its services on private and corporate banking. A member of the Federal Reserve, FSB is expected to be a strategic asset for the combined company’s long-term business model.

