Five More Clients Expand Adoption of Knightscope Technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces five client expansions across its portfolio of technologies. This growth in adoption underscores the unwavering commitment of both Knightscope and its clients to making the places people live, work, study and visit safer, more secure, and ultimately more productive.

Leveraging relationships with an existing user base is one of the best ways to increase sales. Clients rely on Knightscope experts to proactively perform assessments and make recommendations that empower them to stay ahead of emerging threats, reduce operational costs, and add measurable improvements to their public safety profile. The repeat business is the most credible form of validation that Knightscope’s technologies are affordably solving real problems and creating long-term value.

RESORTS/CASINOS

Another Louisiana Casino will be getting a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) as part of a larger master agreement previously announced, bringing the total number of robots to 6 under this agreement.

UNIVERSITIES

A university in Texas issued a purchase order for 2 additional K1 Blue Light Towers. Once delivered, the university will have 119 Knightscope emergency communication devices on campus.

TRANSPORTATION

A San Francisco Bay Area transit district added a K1 Call Box to its 14-emergency phone system.

MUNICIPALITIES

Two municipalities, one in Michigan and the other in Georgia, expanded their emergency communication systems. A metro-Atlanta suburb added 2 K1 Call Boxes to its 24-phone system, and a Detroit suburb added 1 K1 Blue Light E-Phone to the 6 deployed last year.

LEARN MORE

About Knightscope

Forward-Looking Statements

