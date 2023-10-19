Modern Wealth Management Acquires Martin James Investment & Tax Management

MONTEREY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Wealth Management (“Modern Wealth”), a national registered investment advisory (RIA) firm founded to meet the evolving needs of today’s financial professionals and their clients, today announced the strategic acquisition of Indianapolis, IN-based Martin James Investment & Tax Management (“Martin James”), an integrated tax, wealth management and planning firm serving over 400 families, individuals and business owners.

Through this acquisition, Modern Wealth now gains a highly capable tax strategy and preparation team, with the added benefit of financial planning and investment management expertise. The addition of Martin James demonstrates Modern Wealth’s commitment to delivering a full suite of wealth management and tax services to its clients. Modern Wealth has quickly executed on its strategy to build a fully-integrated, holistic wealth management platform, replete with experts such as CFPs, tax planners, CPAs and other specialized planners, to meet the unique needs of their clients.

“Martin James prides itself in offering a service that evaluates our clients’ full financial pictures, taking both their tax and wealth management needs into consideration,” said Martin James, who joins Modern Wealth as a managing director. “By joining Modern Wealth and its experienced team of professionals, we’re now better equipped to further expand our services while also growing the business.”

Martin James was established in 1986 by its namesake, Martin James, CPA, PFS, and is led by him and his son, Kyle James, CPA, PFS. Originally focused on tax planning, the firm quickly grew into a hybrid tax, accounting and wealth management practice to provide its clients with integrated wealth management services.

“Our purpose is to provide clients with a personal, hands-on approach to financial planning, which aligns directly with Modern Wealth’s vision to create a holistic wealth management practice,” added Kyle James, who joins Modern Wealth as a managing director. “We’re looking forward to utilizing Modern’s vast wealth management expertise and resources.”

Modern Wealth will onboard the full Martin James team and immediately begin integrating the firm’s service offerings onto its platform. Martin James will adopt the Modern Wealth brand, while still serving clients in the greater Indianapolis area.

“In our mission to better equip our advisors and to improve their clients’ financial lives, Martin James stood out as a firm that will help us to expand our tax and wealth management capabilities,” added Gary Roth, co-founder and co-CEO of Modern Wealth. “We're excited to weave Martin James’ valuable expertise into our already-robust team of dedicated financial specialists.”

This marks Modern Wealth's fifth transaction, following its recent acquisitions of Midwest Financial, Barber Financial Group, Osiwala Financial Group, and Financial Security. Powered by its recently formed Partnership Development team, Modern Wealth is advancing its nationwide expansion and is anticipating additional acquisitions through year-end.

About Modern Wealth Management

Modern Wealth Management is a national registered investment advisory (RIA) firm reimagining the delivery of financial advice. Co-Founded by former United Capital executives Gary Roth, Mike Capelle and Jason Gordo, Modern Wealth was designed to anticipate the needs of Americans at every stage in life by providing a full suite of wealth management services carried out by a team of experts specializing in financial planning, tax planning and preparation, personal banking, estate planning and more. Strategically acquiring high-growth RIAs across the country, Modern Wealth plans to establish regional offices in key locations spanning the United States. To learn more about Modern Wealth’s next generation platform and advice delivery model, please email info@modwm.com or visit modwm.com.

