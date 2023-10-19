Dignari Receives Eight Culture Excellence Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dignari, a Woman-Owned Business located in the Washington, D.C. metro area, has announced it has earned eight Culture Excellence Awards from The Washington Post's prestigious Top Workplaces 2023 survey. These accolades, which include recognition for Employee Well-Being, Employee Appreciation, Professional Development, Purpose & Values, Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Work-Life Flexibility, underscore Dignari's commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture.

The Culture Excellence Awards selection is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The survey evaluated various facets of Dignari’s workplace culture, such as alignment, execution, and connection. This remarkable achievement comes following Dignari’s recognition earlier this year as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area. This coveted title further solidifies Dignari’s position as an exceptional employer that stands out even among the best of the best.

“We pride ourselves on being intentional in our efforts to build an innovative, engaging, and empowering workplace,” said Dignari Founder & CEO Gena Alexa. “We strive to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive culture–what we call the ‘Dignari Difference’–and these awards are a testament to the ongoing successes of these efforts.”

As Dignari continues to reach new heights, these Culture Excellence Awards reinforce its dedication to continuous improvement, delivery of white-glove service, and creating value for its partners and federal clients in support of mission-critical programs across the homeland security enterprise.

About Dignari: Dignari is a forward-thinking Woman-Owned Business located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information, visit www.dignari.com

