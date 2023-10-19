J.P. Morgan Payments Selects Trulioo to Power Global Identity Verification Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, a leading global identity verification platform, today announced that J.P. Morgan Payments has selected the Trulioo global identity platform to help J.P. Morgan Payments clients combat fraud and other financial crimes.

As part of the agreement, J.P. Morgan Payments will leverage Trulioo services for global person and business verification to support a simplified, frictionless payments experience worldwide.

“Trulioo is a leader in ID verification. We chose the platform because of its breadth of personally identifiable data sources, impressive match rates and global footprint,” said Ryan Schmiedl, Managing Director - Global Head of Trust & Safety for J.P. Morgan Payments. “Trulioo has the trusted authentication and verification experience we want to offer clients and additional layers of protection from fraud during the onboarding experience and beyond.”

As a leading global provider of Trust & Safety solutions, J.P. Morgan invests over $12 billion a year in its own technology and products. J.P. Morgan processes payments more than $9 trillion in a day, in over 160 countries and 120 currencies. Its Trust & Safety solutions validate users’ accounts and boost their defense proactively for all end-to-end payments, meaning clients can help protect against fraud, improper payments and cybercrimes that are on the rise as our payment options rapidly evolve.

“The Trulioo and J.P. Morgan partnership enables our clients to more easily mitigate fraud with a specialized focus on streamlining consumer and business verification. It’s an important addition to our ever-growing ecosystem of payments partnerships, and we look forward to continuing to expand the collaboration,” said Jason Tiede, Global Head of Corporate Development and Partnerships for J.P. Morgan Payments.

Leveraging Trulioo’s extensive experience in global payments and trust and safety models, J.P. Morgan will enhance its payments services by providing capabilities for consumer and business verification, including Trulioo’s Person Match and Identity Document Verification.

“Trulioo is proud to work with J.P. Morgan as they continue extending excellence in payment services to their banking clients. As trusted experts in global person and business verification, we are best positioned to support the onboarding of their merchants and consumers with our configurable capabilities and flexible deployment options,” said Steve Munford, Chief Executive Officer, Trulioo. “Trulioo is the leader in combining KYB and KYC in one platform. With real-time access to hundreds of government registries, public records, data sources and document types, we can verify people and businesses globally, leaving no space for bad actors and, ultimately, help J.P. Morgan clients adhere to the highest of standards, no matter where their clients operate.”

To learn more about Trulioo and why KYB and KYC are better together, please visit www.trulioo.com.

For more information about J.P. Morgan Payments’ Trust & Safety solutions, please visit https://www.jpmorgan.com/payments/solutions/trust-and-safety

About Trulioo

Trulioo is dedicated to verifying the identity of anyone and any business around the world. The company’s identity platform drives global growth for organizations by helping them navigate the challenges of compliance and providing real-time verification of more than 5 billion people and 700 million business entities worldwide. By leveraging world-class technology designed to make identity verification faster and more efficient, Trulioo is opening the door to the digital economy for everyone on the planet.