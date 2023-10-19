Pictory Enters Strategic Partnership with ElevenLabs to Enhance AI Voice Technology in Video Creation.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pictory, a leader in generative AI technology for content marketers, has announced a new collaboration with ElevenLabs, a state-of-the-art AI voice provider, that will enable users to access and incorporate hyper-realistic voiceovers into their videos, thereby optimizing engagement and viewing experience.

Now, Pictory Premium and Teams subscribers will be able to apply voices that make their video content more authentic and engaging.

Abid Ali, Chief Product Officer at Pictory, stated, “Access to a wider range of more realistic AI voices is one of our most popular requests from subscribers. Partnering with ElevenLabs will enable us to offer industry-leading synthetic and generative voice AI technology to our customers. Now, they can make videos with truly human-sounding voiceovers suitable for a wide range of business applications such as marketing, training, and internal communications.”

The alliance targets business content creators, including marketers, bloggers, and social media managers, with a focus on enhancing video content.

The partnership injects a new level of realism into content applications such as converting scripts and blog posts into videos.

Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs, commented, “Our alliance with Pictory isn't just about merging technologies. It's about reimagining how we create and consume content. Together, we're setting new standards for video content, and I couldn't be more excited about what's on the horizon.”

Pictory has enjoyed a 6x growth in revenues so far this year; their partnership with ElevenLabs further establishes their position at the vanguard of generative AI video technology.

The company plans to add several hundred more similarly high-quality voices in the next few months along with support for multiple languages, including German, French, Italian, and Spanish. Advanced voice-cloning will also be added soon.

