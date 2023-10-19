Hydrow and 776BC Announce Official Partnership With the Upcoming Major Motion Picture 'The Boys in the Boat'

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydrow, the leading connected rowing brand that brings the on-water experience of rowing straight to your home and leading technical apparel company 776BC today announced their official partnership with MGM’s ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ set to hit theaters on December 25, 2023.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney with a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

As part of this collaboration, Hydrow and 776BC will be present at this year’s Head Of The Charles Regatta on October 20 - 22, 2023. Leading up to the film opening, Hydrow will release multiple digital and social ad campaigns. Additionally, Hydrow has created a custom movie trailer, featuring historical scenes from the movie and Hydrow’s cinematic vision for the future of the sport. The trailer and landing page can be found here: Hydrow.com/BITB

In tandem with the film’s release in theaters in December, Hydrow is set to release ‘The Boys in the Boat’-themed workouts for its members with original content shot on site at the University of Washington and features all-star UW alumni.

As a former coach of the U.S. National Team, Bruce Smith founded Hydrow with a vision of whole health and a mission to improve communities by making rowing accessible to all. “ I see the passion of my rowing teams in this film – individuals that worked harder, smarter, longer, and achieved success together. That’s why we’re thrilled to be an official partner of ‘The Boys in the Boat’, a film that encapsulates the sentiment of teamwork, the indomitable human spirit and showcases the incredible history of rowing,” said Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Hydrow. “ The transformative power of this sport is undeniable. We see this extraordinary story as a reflection of our Hydrow community and the future of connected fitness.”

For 776BC’s partnership, their official collection includes men’s and women’s rowing suits, tanks, T’s, crew sweaters, and hoodies, and features trim details including an iconic quote from the film “ We were never eight, we were one,” the year of the crew’s triumph - “1936,” chenille patches and stamped print treatments consistent with what was seen on garments in the 1930s.

“ The power of rowing to pull people together to achieve greatness on and off the water is what makes rowing so special, and one of the greatest examples of this is ‘The Boys in the Boat,’” said Cameron McKenzie-McHarg, Co-Founder and CEO of 776BC, two-time Olympian and Olympic Silver medallist. “ The 776BC x ‘The Boys in the Boat’ Collection was inspired by the uniforms the athletes wore back in 1936. We wanted to create something special to mark the release of this film and honour the legacy of this incredible group of athletes.”

“ ‘The Boys in the Boat’ film showcases the transformational power of our sport and we’re honored to be celebrating its release with this exclusive collection,” continues Cameron McKenzie-McHarg.

The Collection is available now at 776BC.com. To learn more about 776BC’s ‘The Boys in the Boat’ Collection, or for more information on 776BC, please visit 776BC.com.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ hits theaters on December 25, 2023. For more information on the film and partnerships, visit: MGM.com/Movies/The-Boys-In-The-Boat

About Hydrow:

Hydrow is the leading connected rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead members through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's major muscle groups – twice that of cycling or running – as well as yoga, Pilates, functional movement and strength training for a full-body, full-service fitness solution. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory, and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full-body workout. Hydrow, Inc. was founded in 2017 by Bruce Smith, a former US National team coach and former Executive Director of Community Rowing, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, Hydrow is focused on creating whole health solutions that allow people to feel more connected to one another and live healthier lives on a daily basis.

About 776BC:

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, by two-time Olympian and Beijing Silver medallist, Cameron McKenzie-McHarg and Kate McKenzie-McHarg, and trusted by athletes worldwide, 776BC develops technical apparel for pursuits on and off the water. 776BC exists to support athletes in their pursuit of performance. Developed, tested and endorsed by elite athletes, each item in the 776BC range combines technical fabrics and construction techniques with true athlete insight, to deliver gear athletes deserve when they step out to deliver a winning performance.

776BC is the official apparel partner of USRowing, outfitting the US National Team rowers when they take the world stage. They are also the official apparel partner of Rowing Australia and Rowing New Zealand. Shop 776BC online at 776BC.com.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer:

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world’s deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network MGM+, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.