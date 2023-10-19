Schneider Electric Partners with WEST to Empower the Next-Generation of Women in STEM

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has proudly partnered with Women in Engineering, Science, and Technology (WEST) to support an inspiring educational initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of female-identifying engineers. Serving as the project partner, Schneider Electric sponsored the student club's project showcase, women in STEM panel, and the first Schneider Electric Energy Management (SEEM) project.

“Empowering and growing the next generation of female-identifying engineers and leaders is a top priority for us,” says Tom Stevenson, Director of Engineering, Advanced Metering Group at Schneider Electric. “In recent months, we've had the privilege of mentoring, presenting real-world challenges, and collaborating with a talented group of STEM students to address pressing business issues. Our partnership with WEST is an inspiring platform for students to demonstrate their incredible potential in driving positive change in the world of energy management and sustainability.”

The partnership with WEST is a collaboration between the student-run club at the University of Victoria and Schneider Electric. Program Managers at WEST, Emily Murray and Aislinn Dressler, alongside the rest of the WEST executive team, collaborated with the Victoria branch of Schneider Electric to run the SEEM Project. WEST is a group dedicated to providing industry experience and support for female-identifying students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math from high school through university. WEST's mission is to promote women in STEM by offering them opportunities to participate in design projects that have a meaningful community impact.

The program, targeting Grade 12 high school students and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year engineering students, aims to achieve four key goals:

Recruit Female-Identifying Students: Encourage more female-identifying students to pursue engineering degrees, addressing the gender imbalance in the field.

Support Transitioning Students: Provide vital support to high school students transitioning into engineering programs.

Reduce Turnover Rates: Combat the high turnover rate of first-year engineering students by fostering a sense of belonging and purpose.

Promote Electrical Engineering: Encourage first-year students to explore opportunities in computer or electrical engineering.

“WEST is excited to collaborate with Schneider Electric on this impactful program,” says Aislinn Dressler, Program Manager at WEST. “In partnership with Schneider Electric, four student teams have the opportunity to learn more about energy management and sustainability and are able to exit the program having gained project management, teamwork, and communication skills as well as industry experience.”

The Project Showcase, held in late September, drew approximately 50-70 attendees who were captivated by the innovative ideas presented by up-and-coming engineering students. Schneider Electric provided mentorship, introduced the design challenge at the start of the semester, and awarded grants to every participating student.

Schneider Electric and WEST are proud to have initiated a collaboration that not only fosters engineering talent but also empowers young women to break barriers in STEM fields. This partnership underscores the commitment of all organizations involved to drive positive change in the engineering landscape.

For more information about Schneider Electric and their initiatives, please visit https://www.se.com/ca/en/.

