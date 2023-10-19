Continental Battery Systems Becomes Proud Partner & Battery Supplier for Kubota Tractor Corporation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Battery Systems, a leading provider of high-quality batteries, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation, a renowned manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. Effective immediately, Continental Battery Systems will become a proud partner and supplier of batteries for Kubota USA internal combustion powered equipment, meeting the diverse energy needs of their wide range of machinery.

Under this strategic collaboration, Kubota will be procuring batteries from Continental Battery Systems. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for both companies, as they strive to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and innovation to their customers.

Continental Battery Systems has established a solid reputation in the battery industry, known for its commitment to quality, advanced technology, and outstanding customer service. By aligning with Kubota, a global leader in the industry, Continental Battery Systems further solidifies its position as a trusted and reliable provider of battery solutions.

Kubota, renowned for its cutting-edge equipment and commitment to excellence, recognized the superior quality and performance of Continental Battery Systems' products. Through this new partnership with Continental Battery Systems, Kubota aims to enhance the overall performance and reliability of their machinery, ensuring that their customers receive the best possible experience.

This partnership will not only strengthen the offerings of both companies but also provide customers with seamless integration between Kubota equipment and Continental batteries. The collaboration will enable Kubota to further elevate the performance, efficiency, and durability of their equipment, ultimately benefiting their customers across various industries.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation," said John Rauco, Senior Vice President at Continental Battery Systems. "This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to delivering excellence and innovation. We are confident that our superior battery solutions, combined with Kubota's cutting-edge machinery, will set new industry standards and provide unmatched value to our customers."

Continental Battery Systems and Kubota are excited to embark on this journey together, leveraging their strengths and expertise to drive innovation and deliver exceptional products and services. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and reaffirms their shared commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement.

For more information about Continental Battery Systems and Kubota Tractor Corporation, please visit your local participating Kubota dealer.

About Continental Battery Systems

Continental Battery Systems is a leading provider of high-quality battery solutions for a wide range of industries. With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Continental Battery Systems continues to set new standards in the battery industry.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp*, performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4- KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.