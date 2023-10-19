aPriori Receives Growth Investment from Vista Credit Partners for its Manufacturing Insights Platform

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--aPriori today announced a growth investment from Vista Credit Partners, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners and strategic financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data, and technology markets. The funding will be used to support continued innovation and meet growing demand for aPriori’s cloud-based solution, which empowers manufacturers and product designers to accurately estimate, manage, and optimize production costs and sustainability.

“The aPriori Manufacturing Insights Platform helps manufacturing executives transform their businesses by simulating the digital impact that new and existing product designs will have on cost as well as carbon emissions, manufacturability, supply chain availability, and other attributes,” said Stephanie Feraday, aPriori President and Chief Executive Officer. “Vista Credit Partners provides us with resources and expertise to help drive our continued success.”

Rising material and energy costs, supply chain instability, and an evolving regulatory environment make it difficult for manufacturing leaders to optimize production costs and sustainability efforts. The aPriori Manufacturing Insights Platform helps meet these challenges by connecting teams and their product data – including design and cost engineering departments, sourcing and procurement teams, sustainability groups, and suppliers. This provides an end-to-end solution to automate product manufacturing cost estimations to increase profitability while mitigating downstream production issues and time-to-market delays.

Leading global manufacturers including Carrier, Boeing, Danfoss, GE Appliances, Thales, Vestas, Navistar, and Toyota trust aPriori to drive product design efficiency and cost savings.

“Vista Credit Partners is proud to support innovative enterprise software companies like aPriori with flexible capital solutions and operational support to further establish market leadership,” said David Flannery, President, Vista Credit Partners. “aPriori is providing manufacturers with valuable insights to make impactful business decisions, and we look forward to supporting the company in its next phase of growth,” added Pete Fisher, Managing Director, Vista Credit Partners.

To learn more about aPriori, view our customer case studies and register for our Manufacturing Insights Conference (MIC), November 6-8, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida. This year’s conference will address how manufacturers use digital transformation across product design, manufacturing processes, and production to develop more profitable and sustainable products.

About aPriori

aPriori provides a unique, end-to-end digital twin solution that empowers manufacturers to unlock and identify new opportunities rapidly for innovation, growth, cost savings, and sustainability. With aPriori, customers achieve a ~600% ROI within three years and payback within six months of adopting our software platform. And companies use our automated manufacturing insights to eliminate product cost, improve productivity, and reduce their products’ carbon footprint. aPriori also boosts manufacturers’ digital thread investments to deliver business value at scale, increase agility, and minimize risk. To learn more about aPriori’s cloud and on-premise solutions, visit www.apriori.com.

About Vista Credit Partners

Vista Credit Partners is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. Vista Credit Partners employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value and investing across the capital structure. As of June 30, 2023, Vista Credit Partners has grown to over $7.7 billion of assets under management. Since its formation in 2013 and as of September 30, 2023, Vista Credit Partners has deployed over $11 billion. For more information, please visit www.vistacreditpartners.com.

Vista Credit Partners offers solutions tailored to strategic objectives with growth-friendly terms and long-term investment horizons across both the private and broadly syndicated markets, sourcing deals directly from founder-led companies, through sponsor relationships, and from its deep network of experts, advisors, and other intermediaries to support growth and unlock value through creative capital solutions and operational partnership. Vista Credit Partners has completed more than 560 software and technology transactions since its inception.

