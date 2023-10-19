Christine Whitaker Named One of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Women of Influence

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Christine Whitaker, president of Comcast’s Central Division, has been named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Women of Influence for 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights outstanding female leaders who have significantly contributed to their respective industries and communities.

Appointed in 2021, Whitaker leads a team that connects millions of people to the moments that matter most with the best in Internet, entertainment, voice, mobile, and home management. In Georgia, Comcast has invested $2.8 billion in the last three years to expand, strengthen and evolve the network and leverage technology to create products, services and initiatives that enhance the customer experience and quality of life.

Under Whitaker's leadership, the Central Division has prioritized closing the digital divide and partners with government agencies, nonprofit partners, and community groups to create programs, tools and educational events aimed at helping qualifying households enroll and learn about free Internet services through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). In addition, the Central Division's community impact reached new heights over the past three years through the Project UP initiative, awarding more than $48.5 million in grants and in-kind charitable contributions to Georgia nonprofits to further digital adoption.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle's Women of Influence Awards are presented annually to celebrate and recognize women who have made significant strides in their careers, are making a difference in their communities and blazing a trail for others. This year’s ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023, where Whitaker will be honored alongside other outstanding women who have made contributions to the Atlanta business community.

About Comcast Corporation

