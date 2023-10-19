Pampers Helps Relieve One of Parents’ Worst Diaper Fears With Newest Launch

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It can be new parents’ worst nightmare; it even has the power to strike fear in the heart of the most experienced parent or caregiver: diaper blowouts. A recent survey found that 13 million diaper blowouts happen to parents every week in the US1. Furthermore, six in ten parents fear potential blowouts2, and more than a third of parents (35%) live in constant fear of blowouts happening at any time3. That’s why Pampers is introducing their biggest innovation since 2018 with a revamped Pampers Swaddlers featuring the new Blowout Barrier. The new Blowout Barrier helps prevent up to 100% of leaks, even blowouts – giving parents one less thing to fear.

“As a dad and NBA athlete, I know a thing or two about preventing blowouts both on and off the court,” said CJ McCollum. “The shame and embarrassment of dealing with a diaper blowout, especially when I’m out and about with my son, is real. I’m excited that Pampers Swaddlers are here to help make blowouts a thing of the past.”

With a unique back waist cuff, front waistband and absorbent top sheet designed to help prevent diaper leaks, Pampers Swaddlers are specifically made to keep baby's skin dry and healthy.

“This is an exciting new innovation for Pampers,” said Marty Vanderstelt, father of two and Senior Vice President – North America Baby Care. “To this day, I still remember an epic diaper blowout I experienced with my son while we were at the park without a bathroom or changing room in sight. We created the new Blowout Barrier to give parents peace of mind and help do away with what was always considered a parenting rite of passage.”

Pampers is partnering with Tia Mowry and CJ McCollum to share their blowout stories to help shed light on the issue and how blowouts (and blowout fear) can now be prevented with the help of new Pampers Swaddlers. Swaddlers also feature Dual Leak-Guard Barriers along the leg cuff to help where leaks happen most, LockAway Channels to absorb wetness and lock it away from skin, and Soft Flexi-Sides that help the diaper stay in place, flexing with baby’s every move.

“As a mom of two, I’m no stranger to blowouts,” said Tia Mowry. “A blowout in the wrong place at the wrong time can completely throw off your entire day, but I know that the show must go on. I wish that I had this Blowout Barrier when my kids were in diapers!”

Other “blowout” findings from the national survey4:

Four in 10 parents have actively avoided going to certain places due to fear of a potential blowout

going to certain places due to fear of a potential blowout On average 29 million onesies, 16 million t-shirts and 12 million pants fall victim to diaper blowouts each year

fall victim to diaper blowouts each year Top Feared Places for a Blowout to Happen: Restaurants (64%), shopping centers (56%), airplanes (53%), and public transport (52%)

Restaurants (64%), shopping centers (56%), airplanes (53%), and public transport (52%) Other Worst Blowout Moments: while stuck somewhere with no bathrooms (60%), while driving with nowhere to stop (59%), while swimming in a public pool/spa (51%) tied with while baby is on someone else’s lap (51%)

Pampers Swaddlers with the NEW Blowout Barrier are now available where Pampers are sold. For more information, please visit Pampers.com.

1 Pampers conducted an independent online survey in partnership with Reputation Leaders in July 2023 among a total of 1,504 parents with children under 4 years old in the United States. The respondents were parents who had at least one child aged 0-3 years old, and had at least one child currently using diapers or used diapers in the last 2 years. The margin of error on a national sample of 1,504 parents is +/- 2.5% at a 95% confidence level

2 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Pampers

3 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Pampers

4 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Pampers