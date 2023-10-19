Pantene Announces Kelsea Ballerini as Newest Healthy Hair Ambassador

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pantene is thrilled to announce superstar Kelsea Ballerini as the newest face of the brand. Kelsea loves that luxury-level hair repair can be achieved from an innovative, accessible beauty brand like Pantene and is excited to partner with the world’s #1 conditioner brand.* Kelsea is kicking off a string of new talent announcements from Pantene, with more Healthy Hair Ambassadors – each with their own unique hair type and texture - to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Kelsea is known for her chart-topping hits and authentic sense of style, and she’s also been refreshingly candid about her hair health journey. She’s discussed the damage she has endured from everything she puts her hair through while touring, performing and making headline-grabbing style changes, and she’s not alone - 80% of women are struggling with hair damage. Kelsea needs her hair to be healthy, so it can keep up with everything she asks of it – more coloring, more styling and more of the expressive looks she loves. She’s looking forward to revealing her Pantene healthy hair secrets to her fans!

“ I am beyond excited to kick off this partnership with Pantene, and I can’t wait to take my fans along for the ride,” says Kelsea Ballerini. “ If you’ve been following me for a while, you know that my hair has been through it over the past few years. I decided it’s time for a fresh start for my hair, which is why I’m working with Pantene to repair the damage and bring it back to health. I ask a lot from my hair, and I need it to be healthy so it can keep up!”

Hair damage is something so many people can relate to – split ends, dryness, frizz and more. Performing artists understand this more than anyone, due to their constant heat styling, coloring and changing looks. Many people think they need to use expensive products and treatments to repair hair damage, but those In The Know, know Pantene repairs damaged hair as well as the leading $50 bonding treatment. Once consumers are in on the secret that they can achieve healthy, soft, strong hair with Pantene, they won’t go back to overspending on hair care.

Kelsea is embarking on a 12-week Pantene challenge where she will exclusively use Pantene hair products. With the help of Pantene scientists, she’ll put her hair under the microscope to see its improvement over time. She’ll be sharing her healthy hair journey on social media, encouraging fans to join in on the challenge. Kelsea’s fans – including her iconic LEGENDS superfans - can join Kelsea and others on the #Pantene12WeekChallenge to experience real – and LEGENDary - hair repair for themselves.

Through authentic storytelling and personal anecdotes, Kelsea will spill all the secrets behind her healthy, beautiful “#PanteneHair” and encourage consumers to embark on their own healthy hair journey.

“ Pantene is thrilled to partner with Kelsea Ballerini to kick off our latest roster of Pantene Healthy Hair Ambassadors,” says Emily Overton, Vice President of Pantene North America. “ We’re looking forward to showcasing how Pantene delivers luxury-level hair repair backed by science, helping millions of consumers achieve healthy hair every day. We’re letting consumers in on the secret that you can end the struggle with damaged hair without expensive treatments – all you need is Pantene!”

Kelsea will be starring in a campaign spotlighting new, yet-to-be-announced Pantene products, debuting early next year.

Stay tuned for the next Healthy Hair Ambassador announcement from Pantene. Hint – curls are on the horizon next!

For more information, and to view teasers of Pantene’s newest campaign, visit Pantene on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pantene/

*P&G calculation based on Retail Index/Scantrack for the Hair Conditioners category for January 2022 to December 2022 time period. Copyright © 2022 Nielsen Consumer LLC.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.