Opolis Announces New Partnership with Freelancers Union, Offering Payroll and Benefits to Their 500K Members

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opolis, a member-owned platform that provides employment infrastructure for independent workers, has partnered with the Freelancers Union, a nonprofit organization that serves freelancers across the U.S., to offer employment payroll, benefits, and access to shared services like unemployment, disability, and tax compliance.

“At Opolis, we’re creating a next-generation workplace structure where we empower independent workers to live beyond the traditional 9-to-5 career,” said John Paller, Executive Steward of Opolis. “We’re obsessed with enabling all independent workers to control their employment, and thanks to this partnership with the Freelancers Union, we’re expanding our community to offer this dream on a larger scale.”

Freelancers Union, a NY-based nonprofit with over 500,000 members who classify themselves as freelancers, provides education, advocacy, and access to tools and benefits for independent workers.

“Over the years, we've heard from thousands of our members about the struggles of working independently. The biggest interference to their success has been a public system that lacks an adequate social safety for all workers. From securing an apartment without proof of income, setting aside funds for retirement, to one of the most persistent burdens, finding access to affordable and quality healthcare, Opolis addresses these pressing concerns and paves the way for a more inclusive and equitable future for freelancers,” stated Rafael Espinal, Executive Director of Freelancers Union.

With the number of U.S.-based independent workers expected to grow to 90 million by 2028, services catering solely to this segment of the workforce will continue to expand. The partnership between Opolis and Freelancers Union will offer freelancers authorized to work in the U.S., access to entity formation, annual W2s, premium health benefits, and many other shared services.

About Opolis

Opolis is a member-owned digital employment platform that supplies tools that independent workers can use to manage their employment benefits, payroll, and shared services. Opolis was founded by John Paller, a technology entrepreneur with 20 years in HR technology, compliance, and employment systems.

About Freelancers Union

Freelancers Union is a nonprofit organization that serves freelancers across the U.S. Its mission is to promote the interests of independent workers through advocacy, education, and services. Rafael Espinal is the Executive Director of the Freelancers Union and is a former New York City Councilmember and New York State Assemblymember with a long history advocating for the rights of freelance workers.