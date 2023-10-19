Chicago’s La Raza Newspaper Celebrates Its 53rd Anniversary

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--La Raza, Chicago’s most recognized Spanish-language weekly newspaper, celebrates its 53rd anniversary reporting on key issues and relevant news to the Latino community across its print and digital properties. The publication’s rich history combined with a dedicated editorial team reinforces its commitment to delivering well informed and in-depth media coverage to its readers. According to the LatinoLytics/NAHP 2022 survey, 97% of the survey participants consider La Raza to be the best source or a good source of local news.

Coverage of critical topics including the crisis of thousands of asylum seekers arriving in Chicago is just one of the many issues top-of-mind for La Raza readers. Highlighting the problems and solutions, the voices of migrants and activists, with cultural competence and high quality Spanish-language journalism continues to be at the cornerstone of the publication’s mission.

As Editor-in-Chief for nearly a decade Jesús Del Toro says, “La Raza is the most trusted and recognized Spanish publication in Chicago, and we are proud of our commitment to our community. We provide high-quality, fact based, balanced Spanish journalism that informs, educates, and empowers our audiences, and our work supports and promotes democracy, freedom, rights, and opportunities for all.” Del Toro, a PhD in Journalism, was recently appointed by the Governor as representative of the Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA) at the Illinois Local Journalism Task Force, a group created by the State Legislature to analyze ways to support local journalism in Illinois.

Awards and Recognitions

La Raza has been named the “Best Spanish Weekly in the USA” by the National Association of Hispanic Publications numerous times, received dozens of José Martí Journalism Awards, and has been recognized by Editor & Publisher magazine.

This year, La Raza proudly received grants from several key institutions, among them the Chicago Community Trust, the Solutions Journalism Network, and the Google News Initiative. It is also part of the inaugural cohort of the Northwestern University Medill Local News Accelerator, participates in the Advancing Democracy Fellowship and in the Transformation Tech program, and is an active member of CIMA.

La Raza has been also a proud participant of some of the most-esteemed media sustainability initiatives including the Facebook Sustainability Accelerator and the LMA Lab for Funding Journalism, and has been part of key editorial collaboratives, including the Solving for Chicago and Lens on Lightfoot projects.

A Look to the Future

In addition to its news coverage on key issues (immigration, education, health, community safety, jobs and small businesses, civil rights and democracy, and cultural heritage among them), with support from the Chicago Community Trust, La Raza is producing editorial features about community safety in Chicago and will launch in 2024 a major multimedia editorial campaign to inform and empower our audience about Latino homeownership.

The 2024 election cycle will also be a key topic for the community. Informing and supporting democracy overall will play an integral role in La Raza’s editorial coverage next year.

As part of its 53rd anniversary, La Raza has launched a redesigned version of its digital newsletter. Visit here to subscribe.

​​About La Raza and LaRaza.com

La Raza is the cornerstone of Spanish-language publications in Chicago, having been in the community for 53 years. As a leader in Hispanic engagement solutions combining print, digital, social media and event marketing opportunities - La Raza continues to be an integral part of the Hispanic news landscape. As part of Impremedia, La Raza is proud to be the most trusted source of news and information for Chicago Latinos.

