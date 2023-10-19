Press Ganey partners with Northwell Health as the first site to launch its Patient Experience in Clinical Trials Standardized Measures Pilot Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the renowned leader in transforming the Human Experience (HX) across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced they are partnering with Northwell Health, an integrated healthcare network and New York State's largest healthcare provider, for the validation of Press Ganey’s novel Patient Experience in Clinical Trials measures.

Clinical trials have long been plagued by challenges in recruitment, retention and diversity of patient participants, and patient feedback has been recognized as a key method for improving the patient journey. By leveraging Press Ganey’s Human Experience platform, which includes HIPAA-compliant survey tools and expertise to improve retention and diversity in clinical trials, Northwell has spearheaded the extension of measurement into their Office of Clinical Research to further improve the Human Experience in healthcare while also accelerating the development of critical new medicines.

“Understanding the experiences of patients participating in clinical trials offered at Northwell will uncover key insights that will allow us to improve retention by acting on points of friction raised in real time,” said Dr. Christina Brennan, SVP, Clinical Research at Northwell Health. “We are excited to be true partners with Press Ganey on this innovative application of survey science to help drive diversity, access and equity of the clinical trial experience for the advancement of human health.”

By introducing rigorous scientific standardized measurement of patient experience, Press Ganey will reliably measure patient centricity laterally across trials and create meaningful benchmarks to inform sponsors and sites on aspects of trial design and execution that result in the optimal participant experience, diversity and retention outcomes.

Dr. Thomas H. Lee, Chief Medical Officer at Press Ganey adds, “We are delighted to be partnering with Northwell Health who share our vision to elevate the voices of patients participating in clinical trials while providing clinical research sites with best-in-class tools and technology to derive meaning and direction from the data.”

Press Ganey is accepting clinical trials into their 12-month Pilot program through the end of 2023.

