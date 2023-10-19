Air Liquide Is a Partner in Six out of Seven Hydrogen Hubs Announced by the DOE in the U.S.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

In the context of the U.S. government’s announcement to support seven regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs to accelerate low-carbon hydrogen development, Air Liquide (Paris:AI) is a partner in a record 6 out of the 7 Hubs. This achievement is a recognition of Air Liquide’s commitment to hydrogen development. Air Liquide’s participation in these regional hubs support its ambition to create a reliable hydrogen network in the industry and bring it to scale.

Air Liquide will bring its over 60 years of experience along the entire hydrogen value chain and apply its expertise in production, liquefaction, distribution, storage and end-use technologies to meet the specific needs of each region. In order to support the establishment of a nationwide hydrogen network in the U.S, companies have had the opportunity to participate within the Hydrogen Hubs program either as partners with supporting projects, or as supporters who provide their insight and expertise.

As a core industry sponsor with a project in the HyVelocity Hub (Gulf Coast), Air Liquide will work with its partners to optimize the Gulf Coast’s existing energy assets to develop hydrogen projects that benefit Texas, Southwest Louisiana, and the surrounding region.

Also a partner with projects in the PNWH2 Hub (Pacific Northwest), ARCH2 Hub (Appalachia) and MACHH2 Hub (Midwest), Air Liquide is committed to advancing the clean energy transition and establishing the necessary transport infrastructure to increase the accessibility of hydrogen through the region.

In addition, Air Liquide is also a partner of the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems in California (ARCHES) network and partner of the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2™). As a partner, Air Liquide has the opportunity to provide its expertise and work alongside the other partners to shape the infrastructure for hydrogen production, transportation, and distribution, which is essential for the growth and sustainability of the market.

All the Hubs selected for funding negotiation by the DOE, to receive up to 7 billion USD in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding, aim to drive the establishment of a nation-wide hydrogen network to accelerate the use of hydrogen in the U.S. energy transition.

“ A robust U.S. hydrogen market is key to advancing the transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Matthieu Giard, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas Hub. “ Aligned with its ADVANCE strategy, Air Liquide is proud to be a partner in six of the selected Hydrogen Hubs and to deliver on the promise of low-carbon solutions. With programs like the Hydrogen Hubs, the U.S. is well positioned to foster hydrogen innovation. Today, as many sectors of the Industry are tackling decarbonation, and are strategically poised to employ the environmental and economic benefits of hydrogen, we are looking forward to working with our partners to develop these Hubs and support the establishment of a mature domestic hydrogen market.”

Air Liquide in the United States Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in nearly 1,400 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets.

