Altus Power and Brightcore Energy Announce Completion of Multiple Solar Projects Across New Jersey

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altus Power, Inc., (NYSE: AMPS), the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, and Brightcore Energy, a leader in developing and implementing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and institutional market, today announced the completion of 19 solar arrays across New Jersey utilizing rooftops from Brennan Investment Group’s portfolio of logistics buildings. In total, the assets will represent 7.4 megawatts (MWs) of solar arrays which will be owned and operated by Altus Power and will offer the benefits of clean, electric power to the local community.

“New Jersey has one of the fastest growing community solar programs in the country and Altus Power and Brightcore Energy have been working together to make this program a reality,” said Gregg Felton, co-CEO and co-founder, Altus Power. “Brennan has proven to be an important partner for Altus in developing and constructing solar projects that will benefit the entire community.”

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Altus Power and Brennan to develop this project to bring green, sustainable energy to the surrounding communities. This project was rather unique in that it encompassed so many locations within one project. There was quite a bit of coordination to align all the logistics,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy.

The 7.4 MWs add to Altus Power’s total of 120 MWs across New Jersey as of June 30th of this year and is part of the expected 40 MWs to be completed in the state by the end of 2023. The Brennan assets are expected to produce clean electricity avoiding the equivalent of 5,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Altus Power serves more than 20,000 Community Solar subscribers nationwide. Community Solar provides homeowners and renters of diverse income brackets access to the benefits of clean energy and power bill savings without the requirement of roof space or home-installation of solar panels. Customers interested in the benefits of clean energy can learn more by visiting www.altuspower.com.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. Altus Power originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy, based in Armonk NY, is a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market. Solutions include high-efficiency heating and cooling systems (geothermal) for both new construction and existing building retrofits, commercial-grade solar, LED lighting and controls, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, smart building solutions, and other emerging technologies. Brightcore’s turnkey, end-to-end solutions encompass; preliminary modeling & feasibility, design & engineering, financing & incentive management, construction & implementation, and system performance monitoring. Visit www.BrightcoreEnergy.com to learn more.