EMpower Welcomes MarketAxess as First Global Leadership Council Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and Empower, the Emerging Markets Foundation, today jointly announced MarketAxess as the Foundation’s first and only Global Leadership Council Partner.

MarketAxess has been a corporate sponsor of EMpower since 2017. EMpower’s addition of MarketAxess as its first Global Leadership Council Partner comes as fixed income platform expands its business and client networks across Emerging Market countries, many of which are in need of greater charitable investment post-pandemic.

Cynthia Steele, EMpower CEO, says: “The EMpower model ensures that 100% of all individual donations go directly to benefit our grantee partners—and therefore to the marginalized youth that we support. We can only do that with the support of partners like MarketAxess, whose long-term financial commitment covers all of our management, general and fundraising expenses. We’re delighted to announce this new global partnership with MarketAxess, which helps us to further strengthen that model. We look forward to working with them to enhance our work in the Emerging Markets countries whose communities we both support.”

Raj Paranandi, Chief Operating Officer of MarketAxess EMEA and APAC, commented: “We have had a close relationship with EMpower for many years now, and we’re very proud of the work we’ve accomplished together. One of our own key philanthropic principles is to support youth education, equality and inclusion, so we’ve always been a strong supporter of the EMpower vision and approach. We have colleagues and clients in many of the countries and cities where EMpower’s grantee partners work, and this was a logical step forward in our partnership. We’re excited about the impact it will bring.”

About MarketAxess for Emerging Markets trading:

MarketAxess Emerging Markets bond platform currently connects more than 1,600 market participants in over 120 countries around the world. The platform provides electronic trading solutions for hard currency and 28 local currency markets across Mexico and South America (LATAM), Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Earlier this month, MarketAxess announced the launch of Open Trading® for local currency bonds, with Poland (PLN), Czech Republic (CZK), Hungary (HUF) and South Africa (ZAR) as the first local currency markets to be supported. Clients and dealers are able to trade on an all-to-all basis.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

About EMpower

EMpower—The Emerging Markets Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of marginalised young people (ages 10-24) in 15 emerging market countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Through grants and non-financial capacity strengthening, we enable young people to transform their lives and communities. Our vision is to build a world where all young people at the margins, especially girls and young women, have the skills, opportunities and power to live their full potential.

EMpower has offices in Delhi, Hong Kong, London, New York, and Singapore, as well as programme staff in Cape Town, Istanbul, Mexico City, Buenos Aires and Abuja. Learn more at empowerweb.org