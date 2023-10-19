Ribbon, now powered by EasyKnock, Expands RibbonCash to Florida, Making Homeownership More Achievable for Local Everyday Buyers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyKnock announces today that RibbonCash – Ribbon’s pioneering cash offer solution – has launched in select Florida markets, bringing competitive advantage to buyers and certainty to sellers.

By partnering with real estate agents and loan officers, RibbonCash enables buyers to upgrade their offers and provides certainty to home sellers during the transaction process, ultimately empowering the real estate ecosystem at large.

“As Florida is now the second most valuable housing market in the U.S., we are thrilled to launch RibbonCash in the state and provide innovative solutions for homebuyers and sellers to meet the needs of the market,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO of EasyKnock. “We see ample opportunity to empower families in Florida with the financial flexibility and control to prosper and achieve their goals.”

According to Bankrate’s Housing Heat Index, Florida remains atop the list of the country’s strongest seller markets. According to the index, despite price declines elsewhere in the United States, the Southeast region has held steady due to comparatively affordable prices. By bringing RibbonCash to Florida, EasyKnock aims to help make an affordable home achievable for everyday homebuyers.

Earlier in 2023, EasyKnock acquired the assets of Ribbon to kickstart EasyKnock’s marketplace, bringing together a complementary suite of products and services that offer consumers alternative ways to buy and sell, finance new homes, and utilize their equity in one unified experience.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is the first-to-market, technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S. Through innovative and accessible solutions, American homeowners who sell their property to EasyKnock can remain in their homes as renters while still getting the cash they need to pursue their financial goals. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock has team members nationwide working to help homeowners unlock their financial freedom through non-loan programs so they can pay off debts, buy their dream home, fund a venture, and more - all while maintaining the ability to stay in their homes and communities. In 2023, EasyKnock acquired the assets of Ribbon Home and continues to offer Ribbon products to customers. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.