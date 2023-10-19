Buffalo Wild Wings Kicks Off Annual Fundraiser: Supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Youth Charities Nationwide While Celebrating a Decade of Impact

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buffalo Wild Wings® is excited to announce the launch of its annual fundraiser dedicated to strengthening local youth charities across the United States. Launching this October, this initiative aims to make a lasting difference in the lives of young individuals by supporting local organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs as part of the company's Team Up for Kids mission.

Throughout the campaign, Buffalo Wild Wings customers can contribute to the cause by purchasing paper pinups for a minimum donation of $1, prominently displayed throughout the restaurants. As a gesture of appreciation, the company will also provide a bounceback coupon for 6 complimentary boneless wings to individuals who donate a minimum of $5.

The funds raised will revolutionize the lives of countless children and teenagers by granting them the opportunity to engage in team sports at their local Club. These experiences equip them with invaluable life skills that extend beyond the field. Additionally, donations facilitate the training of coaches and the provision of uniforms and equipment to young athletes through Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s ALL STARS program.

In celebrating a remarkable decade-long partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, Buffalo Wild Wings takes pride in its contributions to date. Over the past 10 years, Buffalo Wild Wings and its generous patrons have jointly raised and donated an astounding $28 million, impacting the lives of more than 1.8 million local Club youth and Club teens.

“We know kids and teens thrive when they have access to activities that keep them active and encourage teamwork,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “By supporting our sports programs and Club staff training through the ALL STARS program, Buffalo Wild’s partnership has enabled young people to build self-confidence and life-enhancing skills that help them succeed on and off the field.”

As part of this collaboration, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and Buffalo Wild Wings recently hosted a Sports Innovation Day. During this event, Club youth engaged in a variety of non-traditional sports, such as Ultimate Frisbee, Pickleball, Ping Pong, Soccer Golf, and Dodgeball, expanding opportunities for even more children. Over the past decade, ALL STARS has traditionally provided opportunities in Flag Football, Basketball, Soccer, and Volleyball.

Join Buffalo Wild Wings in making a profound impact on the lives of youth across the nation. Visit your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and be a part of the Team Up for Kids mission today, or visit bgca.orghttps://www.bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/bww for more information

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, there are more than 1,200 restaurants in nine countries. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS FOUNDATION

The Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, the charitable arm of Buffalo Wild Wings, is committed to fueling champions of the next generation. Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $30 million to youth-related causes since 2013, the BWW Foundation is working to build legendary communities where kids thrive by investing in organizations that provide access to youth sports, meals, and other resources. Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation, which is a registered 501(c)(3).