AC Milan Announces Corpay Cross-Border as the Official Commercial Foreign Exchange Partner

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AC Milan and Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, are pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has become the new Official Commercial Foreign Exchange Partner of the Rossoneri.

Global businesses trust Corpay to power their international payments, execute plans to manage their currency risk and support their growth around the world. They aim to deliver unmatched service and expertise with respect to moving money globally across 145+ currencies delivered to 200+ countries. Utilizing their award-winning online trading platform and currency risk mitigation solutions, Corpay takes pride in connecting companies large and small with the global financial markets and businesses all over the world.

This partnership unites two prominent global brands distinguished by a profound commitment to innovation. AC Milan, as an iconic football club with a rich heritage, has consistently demonstrated its capacity to adapt to contemporary global audiences. In parallel, Corpay excels in providing innovative solutions that effectively address foreign exchange exposure and global payments challenges.

Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan: “At AC Milan, we are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Corpay. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, and it aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing the best experiences to our global fanbase.”

Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, commented: “Corpay Cross-Border is very honoured to be named the Official Commercial Foreign Exchange Partner of AC Milan, which marks another significant milestone for Corpay and its presence in Italy and in the world of sports. With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, along with our corporate payments and foreign exchange business globally, we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the most successful football clubs in football history.”

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

1“Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.