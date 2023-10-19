Moody’s Wins Top Ranking in Chartis RiskTech100 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the second consecutive year, Moody’s has secured the number-one overall ranking in the Chartis RiskTech100® annual report, the most comprehensive study of the world's leading providers of risk and compliance technology.

The top ranking recognizes Moody’s corporate strategy of providing a 360-degree view of risk using an unmatched combination of data, analytics, and insights delivered via solutions that meet customer needs. Moody’s is uniquely positioned to meet those customer needs, and is committed to investing and innovating to remain at the forefront of risk technology.

“In a complex world where risks are increasingly interconnected, our customers are seeking both growth and resiliency,” said Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “Winning the top spot in this prestigious Chartis ranking reflects our innovative approach to help customers understand risks, tackle challenges, and unlock opportunities.”

In addition to earning the highest overall position, Moody’s won in 10 separate categories:

Strategy

Functionality

Banking

Insurance

Climate Risk

Financial Crime – Data

Credit Data – Wholesale

Credit Data – Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)

Credit Risk for the Banking Book

Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)

“Moody’s top ranking is a testament to the company’s strength and leadership in risk technology,” said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. “Their best-in-class data and analytics, breadth of risk coverage, and market share drive their continued success. Moody’s continues to offer market-leading integrated risk solutions that help firms in sectors from financial services to insurance to corporates identify and approach multi-dimensional risk.”

The 2024 winners of Chartis Research’s flagship report, the RiskTech100, are selected through a nearly year-long process of vendor briefings and discussions with risk technology buyers and end-users. The research directors and lead analysts at Chartis Research then made the final decisions.

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Their goal is to support enterprises that drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance. Chartis strives to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

For more information on Moody’s innovation and technology, visit Moodys.com/Innovation.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

