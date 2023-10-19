Yamaha Rightwaters Lends Support to Tennessee Wildlife Federation Water Conservation Policy Efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Rightwaters™ continues its support of Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF) by donating $10,000 toward ensuring Tennessee’s abundant water resources flourish through conservation policy efforts. TWF is a consistent advocate for science-based, common-sense policy solutions to problems facing our wildlife, nature and water.

“Water is one of Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s biggest priorities when it comes to our advocacy work,” said Horace Tipton, director of conservation policy, Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Access to clean water and the fight against invasive carp affect people and organizations across all industries. Support from companies like Yamaha allows us to continue to advocate for clean, responsibly managed water resources for everyone in Tennessee.”

Tennessee contains more than 60,000 miles of streams and rivers which provide habitat for fish and wildlife, fresh water for agriculture and public consumption, and numerous recreation opportunities. However, issues like the spread of invasive carp, maintaining healthy water sources, and public access for recreation continue to threaten these invaluable water resources.

“Yamaha Rightwaters is dedicated to promoting clean water through various conservation efforts,” said Joshua Grier, Manager, Sustainability, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Tennessee is home to several Yamaha facilities and our team looks forward to working with TWF in the years to come to preserve and protect the state’s natural resources and wildlife.”

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee's great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

