Walmart Bundles Worry-Free Holiday Light Installation and Removal with Angi Professional Installers

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Save your precious time for loved ones this holiday season and let the pros get your home ready for the holidays!

Walmart and Angi are ready to help your lights shine bright this holiday season, with Christmas lighting services designed to make installation and removal of your holiday lights worry-free, with professional quality roof light installation starting at just $149 for up to 150 feet.

This year, Walmart customers will see QR codes on shelves and the packages of lights. This code will give them the opportunity to purchase light installation from a skilled pro from Angi. Purchase of this service will be easy. Whether in a Walmart store using the QR code or while shopping online at Walmart.com, customers will be directed to the holiday landing page.

When the holidays are over, customers can enjoy all their new gifts instead of dragging out the ladder, as another professional from Angi can come take down the lights too with the bundled Walmart special of $229 for both installation and removal of 150 feet of lights.

“Once again Walmart is committed to helping customers make the most of their time during the busy holiday season. This includes offering home services that allow them to spend more time with their families,” said Marlena Bond, Vice President of Walmart’s seasonal merchandise. “We are proud to partner with Angi to offer customers an affordable, reliable option for professional light installation. And this year, we are excited to make it even easier for families to save time by bundling our installation and removal services together.”

"The holidays can be a hectic time of year and getting your home ready is one thing you can check off your list with ease with the help of a pro from Angi to install your holiday lights from Walmart," said Angie Hicks, co-found and Chief Customer Officer, Angi. "We are happy to be partnering with Walmart again this year to help homeowners hang and take down their lights with professional installation by one of the pros on Angi. With upfront pricing and easy booking options, let a qualified home pro from the Angi network do the work for you."

Walmart shoppers will have the option to take advantage of low pricing on a variety of holiday services offered by pros through Angi, which include décor setup and removal, artificial Christmas tree setup, along with two package options for Christmas lights.

Angi brings depth and experience with more than 25 years in home services experience. With more than 200,000 professionals, Angi has nationwide coverage with services available in almost every zip code.

