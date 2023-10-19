Eiwa, Sentera Announce Commercial Collaboration, Distribution Agreement & Technology to Support Seed Production, Crop Protection, Crop Nutrition Customers With Cloud Data Management and Analytics.

ST. LOUIS & ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eiwa and Sentera today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and distribution agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Eiwa will license selected drone analytics technology from Sentera. The licensed analytics products will be deployed on Eiwa Vault’s analytics library for the benefit of Eiwa’s research and field customers in the United States and South America. The technology will help customers quickly and efficiently gather a variety of measurements during the season.

“Under this agreement, Eiwa users gain access to Sentera’s industry-leading analytics products, while Sentera activates an exciting new channel for delivering our capabilities to agronomic experts around the world,” said Brian Wenngatz, Sentera CEO. “Users will be able to seamlessly access and analyze Sentera’s drone-based imagery analytics via Eiwa’s comprehensive data management platform. Our partnership with Eiwa will accelerate adoption of drone-based analytics, reducing cost, increasing accuracy, and improving efficiency of plot-based data collection and analysis for our users.”

Nicolas Otamendi, CEO for Eiwa, says, “This marks the most significant expansion of our Analytics library to date. Sentera is a leader in the sector, having developed a range of valuable analytics that we will be able to seamlessly deliver to our customers via the Eiwa Vault platform. We see this as the beginning of a long and successful partnership.”

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Sentera

Sentera’s integrated products provide customers with rapid, accurate, and cost-efficient phenotyping and general agronomic measurements. The company’s vast data pool and machine learning development infrastructure deliver reliable plant-level measurements that scale from plant-level management to whole field deployments. Operating in more than 45 countries, Sentera works with hundreds of customers focused on research, product development, and in-field product validation. For more information, visit https://sentera.com/.

About Eiwa

Eiwa is an AgTech company focused on digital transformation required by the agriculture industry. Through its Eiwa Vault platform, Eiwa combines geospatial and tabular data, analytics, and data from multiple sources and sensors, enabling field information and data knowledge management in a simple and reliable framework focused on accelerating product development cycles and market deployment. Ingest, analyze, mobilize, and monetize agronomic data with Eiwa Vault. Learn more at https://eiwa.ag.