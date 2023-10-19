Sleepypod Introduces New Calming Harness for Dogs and Cats

Sleepypod's two-in-one harness for cats and dogs is designed for anxiety relief and walking. (Photo: Brandise Danesewich for Sleepypod)

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepypod®, a company known for reinventing pet products through innovative design, today introduces the Martingale Calming Harness for dogs and cats. The two-in-one harness is designed for anxiety relief and walking. A breathable mesh harness wraps around the body like a reassuring hug, helping to soothe a pet’s fear and anxiety.

“Separation, illness, loud noises, and even visits to unfamiliar places are just some of the possible triggers of fear in pets,” says Michael Leung, Sleepypod lead product designer and co-founder. “Sleepypod’s new Martingale Calming Harness applies gentle pressure around a pet’s body, creating a hugging sensation to soothe anxiety.”

The unique product design incorporates a martingale feature to provide control of the dog or cat when used as a walking harness while helping to prevent escape. Similar to the martingale collar design, which is the preferred collar design of dog trainers, a martingale strap will gently cinch around the pet’s torso when a leash pulls the D-ring.

“Familiar items with familiar scents can additionally help reduce stress,” says Leung. “Using the Martingale Calming Harness for walking before using it to reduce anxiety will create familiarity.”

How to Use Videos

Dogs – https://youtu.be/uJWDwfbSn5Q?si=blHu5igzLlEcKGNh

Cats – https://youtu.be/8r-nAkEWCKc?si=sEdzLbnkbVkII5Sq

Downloadable Images

Dogs – https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAWjBJ

Cats – https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAWcVt

About Sleepypod

Sleepypod transformed pet product design with the introduction of its multiple award-winning, innovative Sleepypod mobile pet bed in 2006. Visually bold and intuitive, the Sleepypod, made from durable, high-quality materials, set a new standard for pet products to include safety testing. Today, Sleepypod products continue to set the high bar for pet product safety and design. Every product is designed with thoughtful features for efficient living and then safety tested. From the BPA-free silicone in Sleepypod’s Yummy Travel Bowls to the crash-testing of the Sleepypod carrier and car harness lines at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Sleepypod.com