REX Shares Partners with Tuttle Capital Management to Launch T-REX Single-Stock ETFs

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-REX Single-Stock ETFs today debut on the Nasdaq and CBOE, offering targeted 200% and -200% exposure to two of the most widely-traded stocks on the market: Tesla and NVIDIA. Brought to you by REX Shares (“REX”) and Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”), T-REX ETFs are built for sophisticated traders looking to enhance potential returns via pinpoint positioning.

The suite of T-REX ETFs includes the T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (Nasdaq: TSLT), the T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (Nasdaq: TSLZ), the T-REX 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (CBOE: NVDX), and the T-REX 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (CBOE: NVDQ).

"Our journey at REX Shares is defined by an unyielding commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries,” says Scott Acheychek, CEO of REX Shares. “The partnership with Tuttle and the unveiling of the T-REX Single-Stock ETFs mark a pivotal moment for our team, illustrating our dedication to offering traders enhanced tools that are both innovative and transparent.”

"This collaboration is more than just a partnership; it's a fusion of a shared vision and unparalleled expertise in the ETF market,” adds Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. “REX Shares has established itself as a leading provider of alternative-strategy products. Combined with our track record in active management and thematics, we are excited to bring the only single stock ETFs that offer 2x exposure to the marketplace.”

The launch of T-REX Single-Stock ETFs comes on the heels of another groundbreaking ETF launch from REX Shares. The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) began trading on October 11 and offers investors distinct access to the 15 biggest U.S. technology stocks through the Solactive FANG & Innovation Index. The fund seeks to turn the volatility of these top-performers into a steady income source using an advanced covered call strategy.

About REX Shares:

REX is an innovative ETF provider that specializes in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs. The firm created the MicroSectorsTM and co-created the T-REX product lines of leveraged & inverse tools for traders and recently launched the first of a series of option-based income strategies. The firm is rooted in decades of experience building inventive solutions that solve for a range of specific challenges in investor and trader portfolios.

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that offer first of their kind exposures. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily inverse (- 2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of shorting and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. Investing in the funds is not equivalent to investing directly in Tesla or Nvidia as the fund will generally hold 0% of underlying shares of Tesla or NVIDIA.

Important Risks

Industry Concentration Risk. In following its methodology, the Index from time to time may be concentrated to a significant degree in securities of issuers located in a single industry or industry group. To the extent that the Index concentrates in the securities of issuers in a particular industry or industry group, the Fund will also concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent. By concentrating its investments in an industry or industry group, the Fund may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or industry groups.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the Index over the Call Period. This means that if the individual stocks comprising the Index experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold call options during a Call Period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform the individual stocks comprising the Index over the Call Period. Additionally, because the Fund is limited in the degree to which it will participate in increases in value experienced by the individual stocks comprising the Index over each Call Period, but has full exposure to any decreases in value experienced by the individual stocks comprising the Index over the Call Period, the NAV of the Fund may decrease over any given time period.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent to which the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the individual stocks comprising the Index and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer time periods.

Technology Industry Risk. The stock prices of technology and technology-related companies and, therefore, the value of the Fund, may experience significant price movements as a result of intense market volatility, worldwide competition, consumer preferences, product compatibility, product obsolescence, government regulation, excessive investor optimism or pessimism, or other factors.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for the Fund as it will hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

New Adviser Risk. The Adviser is newly formed and has not previously managed an ETF. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Adviser’s inexperience may limit its effectiveness.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

"The Funds’ investment adviser will not attempt to position each Fund’s portfolio to ensure that a Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if a Fund’s underlying security moves more than 50%, as applicable, on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s investors would lose all of their money.

Index: The Solactive® FANG Innovation Index includes 15 highly liquid stocks focused on technology. These large, tech-enabled equity securities are all listed and domiciled in the U.S. The Index is comprised of eight core-components Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA) AND the seven top traded names across the technology sector.

