GoodRx Announces New Way for Consumers to Access Sanofi’s Lantus for $35 at Over 70,000 Pharmacies Nationwide

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), a leading resource for healthcare savings and information, today announced it is working with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), a global leader in diabetes care, to offer a new way for people living with diabetes to access Lantus® (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL in the U.S. for only $35.

This collaboration builds on Sanofi’s recent announcement to lower the list price for Lantus and cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance, which goes into effect January 1, 2024. It leverages GoodRx’s reach and scale to broaden access and affordability for people living with diabetes and means that, effective today, all Americans with a valid prescription, regardless of insurance status, can use GoodRx at over 70,000 U.S. retail pharmacies to access a 30-day supply of Lantus for only $35.

The number of Americans living with diabetes is increasing every year. Currently, an estimated 37.3 million Americans (approximately 11.3% of the U.S. population) have diabetes, and roughly 8.4 million of them use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

“Efforts to make insulin more accessible have been at the forefront of the news for months, and a critical piece of delivering on this promise is making it as simple as possible for patients to get the lower price right at their regular pharmacy counter. Sanofi is taking action and providing Americans who need insulin with the ability to access Lantus in an easy and affordable way, regardless of insurance status. We’re proud to collaborate with them on this initiative,” said Dorothy Gemmell, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodRx.

Patients can visit GoodRx.com/lantus to access the $35 price coupon, which can be redeemed at any pharmacy that accepts GoodRx, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. This complements other savings programs already offered by Sanofi, including offering Lantus for $35 per month to people without insurance. GoodRx also offers supportive resources to help consumers holistically manage their condition, including discounts on continuous glucose monitors and coupons for diabetes medications, as well as a Diabetes Hub that offers diabetes-specific articles and resources written by medical experts on GoodRx Health.

“Sanofi believes that no one should struggle to pay for their insulin,” said Olivier Bogillot, Head of U.S. General Medicines at Sanofi. “We are proud to collaborate with GoodRx to build on our existing suite of industry-leading savings programs to expand access and affordability pathways that can bring convenient and meaningful impact at the pharmacy counter.”

Through its Pharma Manufacturer Solutions offering, GoodRx has worked with 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers1 to deliver savings options directly to relevant patients. By surfacing important retail and specialty drug information, access solutions such as copay cards and patient savings programs, and unique programs where manufacturers can offer cash prices for their medications, GoodRx can help pharmaceutical manufacturers increase their reach to consumers who are looking for affordable ways to access the treatments they need.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading resource for healthcare savings and information that makes healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications, affordable and convenient medical provider consultations via telehealth, and comprehensive healthcare research and information. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $60 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

GoodRx Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding consumer savings and the benefits of our offerings to consumers, GoodRx, Sanofi and other pharmaceutical manufacturers. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits, changes in medication pricing and pricing structures, our reliance on a limited number of industry participants, the competitive nature of our industry, risks related to government regulation of the internet, e-commerce, consumer data and privacy, information technology and cyber-security and the important factors discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.