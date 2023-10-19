Frontenac Partners with Prime Foods and Chan & Chan to Expand Asian Food Offerings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontenac today announces a new partnership with Prime Food Processing and Chan & Chan, Inc. (“CCI Prime”), an established, branded Asian food manufacturing business. Together with President and Founder Albert Chan and industry veteran Howard Eirinberg, who previously led Kronos Foods and Vienna Beef, CCI Prime plans to continue to expand offerings in the Asian cuisine category by introducing authentic dishes to mainstream retail consumers while upholding the highest quality standards and continuing to grow its strong presence within the ethnic retail channel. Albert Chan is retaining a significant ownership position and will continue to lead the company during this next phase of growth.

For over 30 years, Prime Foods has been providing Asian foods to U.S. consumers, focused in the Asian grocery channel. Customers praise the brand for its authentic Cantonese flavors and premium quality. The company's dedication to innovation and authenticity has garnered a loyal customer following across the country. The Asian cuisine category is one of the fastest growing frozen food categories and one where consumers seek innovation, authenticity, and top-quality foods. CCI Prime was founded on a deep-rooted dedication to delivering authentic flavors and differentiated dishes. In preparation for continued growth, Albert, the Chan family, and the CCI Prime team have invested in a state-of-the-art facility to respond to growing demand from new and existing customers.

“Albert has dedicated 30 years to building these companies from an import business to an established, reputable manufacturer, and he is now seeking a partner to help him reach a wider audience. The company and brands have developed a strong reputation in the ethnic foods channel. We believe that there is an opportunity to expand the reach of his products and bring them to many more consumers to enjoy,” said Howard Eirinberg, Chairman1ST partner and food industry veteran.

"I am excited to partner with Howard and the Frontenac team as we embark on the next stage of growth for CCI Prime," said Albert Chan, Founder & President of CCI Prime. "We believe Howard's industry experience, combined with Frontenac's track record of partnering with food businesses, makes them the perfect partner for us."

"Albert is an incredibly talented entrepreneur and has built an impressive business. There is demand for authentic Asian cuisine across multiple channels and we believe CCI Prime is well-positioned to meet this demand given its new facility and loyal employees. We look forward to working alongside Albert and his team to drive continued success at CCI Prime " said Betsy Williamson, a Managing Director at Frontenac.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

About Prime Foods and Chan & Chan, Inc.

Based in Brooklyn, NY and Bethlehem, PA, Prime Food Processing and Chan & Chan, Inc. (“CCI Prime”) is a 30+ year-old, manufacturer and importer of Chinese and Asian-style products including Chinese sausages, dumplings, and other Asian products. Prime Foods is an established brand in dumplings, bao buns, soupy pork dumplings and numerous other products. Today, products are primarily sold through specialty ethnic markets. For more information, please visit https://www.primefood-usa.com and www.chanchaninc.com.