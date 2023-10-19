Amerigroup’s New Jersey Health Plan to be Renamed Wellpoint in January 2024

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup New Jersey, Inc., a subsidiary of Elevance Health serving NJ FamilyCare/ Medicaid and Medicare enrollees, will begin rebranding as Wellpoint in January 2024 to reflect the company’s evolution to support whole health.

There will be no impact or changes to Wellpoint members’ healthcare benefits or coverage. Members will continue to have access to their established primary care providers, specialists, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. Also, healthcare providers who serve Wellpoint members will have continued access to tools and resources to help streamline day-to-day administrative tasks.

“This rebranding is a continuation of our bold and ambitious purpose to improve the health of humanity by serving people across their entire health journey; connecting them to care, support and resources; and simplifying healthcare to make health more equitable and accessible,” said Patrick Fox, MD, president of Amerigroup New Jersey. “Our local presence enables us to design our benefits and programs to fit the unique needs of New Jersey communities. Wellpoint is a name that illustrates our dedication to being a lifetime, trusted health partner with a mission to help people live well across all life points.”

Wellpoint’s suite of health benefits is designed for consumers at any stage of life offering access to simple, supportive health solutions to help foster whole health. In addition, Wellpoint plans are committed to helping individuals improve their health through Healthy Reward incentives for wellness visits and added benefits such as gift cards for completing health screenings, newborn supplies for new mothers, and resources to support emotional well-being.

Subject to state regulator approval, new ID cards with the Wellpoint brand will be mailed in early 2024. Members can continue using their current card to access all existing services until they receive their new card. New Jersey members who have questions can contact Member Services via the phone number on the back of their ID card.

For member and provider information and updates, please visit www.wellpoint.com.

About Wellpoint

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family of brands, focuses on improving physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at any stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions and helps individuals and communities make real, positive progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, please visit www.wellpoint.com.