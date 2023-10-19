Gesa Credit Union Forms Strategic Partnership with Nymbus to Launch New Digital Credit Union

Eager to redefine the future of banking, we remain committed to the community values that have always been central to credit unions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Eager to redefine the future of banking, we remain committed to the community values that have always been central to credit unions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of cloud-based financial technology solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Gesa Credit Union. This collaboration will facilitate the launch of a new digital financial brand. The alliance aims to extend the reach of the Washington-based credit union well beyond the confines of The Evergreen State.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gesa Credit Union in this new venture,” said Jeffery Kendall, Chairman and CEO of Nymbus. “Their commitment to using technology to improve the member experience perfectly aligns with our mission, and we look forward to providing the people, processes, and banking technology solutions needed to develop and launch an incredible digital financial institution.”

Gesa offers various financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, credit cards, investment services, and insurance. Gesa is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a Low Income Designated Credit Union focused on improving the lives of over 285,000 members.

Gesa is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. It supports over 30 local schools and community organizations through its Affinity Partnerships program, which allows members to earn funds for their favorite causes simply by using their debit cards. Gesa also donates millions each year to support local nonprofits and educational programs.

“We are excited to partner with Nymbus to create a new digital credit union built from the ground up to be digital, mobile, and member-focused,” said Don Miller, President & CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “As a community-focused financial institution, all of us at Gesa are firm in our belief that this unique partnership will allow us to achieve our goals and create a digital credit union that exceeds all member and partner expectations.”

About Gesa Credit Union

From modest beginnings in 1953, Gesa Credit Union has grown from a part-time office operating out of a shoebox to one of the largest credit unions in the Pacific Northwest, serving more than 285,000 members worldwide. Gesa has a rich history of providing its membership convenient access to an array of consumer, mortgage, and business products and services and reflects the early-day credit union motto, "people helping people." For more information about Gesa Credit Union, visit www.gesa.com.

About Nymbus

Nymbus is a leading provider of financial technology solutions, and its platform is used by credit unions and banks of all sizes to innovate and grow. It has disrupted the financial services market as an alternative to legacy technology providers with a cloud-based and highly extensible technology stack. With Nymbus, any size financial institution can quickly launch a full-service digital brand or migrate to our award-winning core. Nymbus buys back decades of lost time to engage and support the entire digital customer journey. For more information about Nymbus, visit www.nymbus.com.