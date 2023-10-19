Westinghouse Deepens Supplier Localization with Bulgaria MOU Signings

From left to right: Kalin Peshov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GBS; Ivan Mihaylov, AmCham Executive Director; H.E. Kenneth Merten, U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria; Sean Jones, Senior Director, Energy Systems Account Management & Procurement Execution, Westinghouse Electric Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOFIA, Bulgaria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company today signed memorandums of understanding with key Bulgarian suppliers to support the upcoming AP1000® nuclear projects at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant site in northern Bulgaria, and other projects throughout the region.

The signed MOUs outline the potential for manufacturing of key components, including instrumentation and controls (I&C) systems, radiation monitoring systems, as well as providing various engineering, consulting and construction services. The suppliers include OSKAR-EL, Glavbolgarstroy, ENPRO Consult, EnergoService and EQE Bulgaria.

“I am proud that a U.S. company, Westinghouse, can partner with the Ministry of Energy and Parliament on this important project,” said U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten. “This MOU signing paves the way for growth in the nuclear sector, economic growth in Bulgaria and clean no-carbon energy.”

“We continue to make excellent progress on the front-end engineering and design study for up to two AP1000 reactors at the Kozloduy site,” said David Durham, President of Energy Systems, Westinghouse. “The Bulgarian nuclear supply chain is deeply experienced and will be critical in supporting our successful delivery of the world’s most advanced, proven AP1000 reactor for our customer.”

“We are very glad hosting this event that is a significant milestone for the development of the AP1000 Project of Westinghouse in Bulgaria. Expanding the partnerships of the company with proven and well-qualified local suppliers is key for the sustainable development of the project here. AmCham Bulgaria is the most suitable platform that serves its members in a versatile way for joint success,” said Ivan Mihaylov, AmCham Executive Director.

For more than a decade, the Westinghouse I&C Center of Excellence for the EMEA region located in Sofia, together with our mature ecosystem of local suppliers, has been providing superior engineering services and solutions for the Kozloduy NPP and many other nuclear plants.

The AP1000 is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. Poland recently selected the AP1000 reactor for its first nuclear program. In the U.S., at the Vogtle site in Georgia, one AP1000 unit is producing power for the grid while a second unit recently completed its initial fuel load with commercial operations likely in early-2024. Four AP1000 reactors are currently setting operational performance and availability records in China with six additional reactors under construction there and two more selected. The technology is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom and in North America.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle.