U.S. Defense Health Agency selects Amwell® and Leidos to power the Digital First initiative for the U.S. Military Health System

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid healthcare enablement, together with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a next-generation contract to provide a hybrid care technology platform designed to power the “Digital First” transformation of the Military Health System (MHS).

Under this task order, the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) will deliver Amwell Converge™, a comprehensive hybrid care enablement platform designed to power the full continuum of care using digital, virtual and automated modalities, and replace the Military Health System (MHS) Video Connect solution. It will start at five initial sites followed by a phased enterprise roll-out. Also included in the contract are a broad spectrum of Amwell automated care programs that have a proven track record of helping deliver better health outcomes, including multiple behavioral health and integrated core telehealth solutions. If all options are exercised, the task order has a 22-month period of performance with a total value of up to $180 million to the LPDH.

“Through our world class platform Converge, Amwell is already enabling hybrid care across the commercial marketplace. With this agreement, we are pleased to offer our unique capabilities and help improve access to quality care for the MHS community of users. We are grateful for their service, and honored to have been chosen to join Leidos in supporting the Department of Defense as it seeks to adopt and extend the benefits of hybrid care to the Military Health System,” said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., chairman and CEO of Amwell.

The DHA’s Digital First initiative brings new capabilities and enablement to MHS GENESIS, an advanced electronic health record (EHR) and healthcare system solution that supports military and Veteran healthcare initiatives. The Converge platform has deep integration assets and a simple yet powerful user experience that enables efficient and quality hybrid care delivery. The platform is already embedded into existing clinical workflows that care teams rely on, including those within the core EHR that powers MHS GENESIS. Together, Amwell and LPDH will enable the DHA to leverage the benefits of hybrid care, improve access to primary and behavioral health care, and ultimately improve outcomes for the MHS community.

The DHA supports national security and ensures our nation’s military teams are ready to deploy. Seeking to leverage innovation and best practices from the commercial sector, the DHA conducted a thorough evaluation of the Amwell solution.

“We are delighted that the demonstrated scalability, flexibility, and comprehensiveness of the Amwell Converge platform, as evaluated by DHA, uniquely qualifies Amwell to support the DHA’s Digital First strategies and readiness mission. We are dedicated to supporting this program with the best that Amwell offers for many years to come,” said Dr. Schoenberg.

“Digital First addresses DHA’s goal of better outcomes, new processes, innovation and increased standardization based on evidence,” said Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president, Military and Veterans Health Solutions. “As part of our overall MHS GENESIS effort to enhance patient experience, we, along with Amwell, are looking forward to providing near real-time, self-service support and hybrid care options for our customer and those whom they serve.”

Digital First will support the entire MHS community of users, which includes 9.6 million active-duty service members, family members, retirees, and health professionals across the continuum of care. Through integrated platform solutions, Amwell and Leidos will help reduce burdens on care teams, improve the mental health and wellness of beneficiaries, help reduce healthcare costs and optimize the effective utilization of DHA's clinical resources across their global enterprise.

