JCPenney Celebrates and Supports America’s First Responders by Highlighting Hardworking On- and Off-Duty Fashion with “The WorkShop”

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National First Responders Day, Oct. 28, JCPenney is celebrating the resilience of the first responder community by highlighting their robust assortment of hard-working men’s and women’s fashion in “The WorkShop.”

From easy-care denim to on-and-off-duty work boots, The WorkShop collects JCPenney’s highest-rated and most durable products inspired by the brave role models who daily protect our communities into one easy-to-browse location, with a portion of sales matched by a donation to the American Red Cross during the celebration window of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

JCPenney understands the importance of offering hardworking families quality, affordable items, and over the years, JCPenney has been a leader in offering inclusive apparel and products that customers can see themselves in. Shoppers will find a combination of beloved national brands that JCPenney is known for like Dickie’s, CAT, Berne, and more that serve America’s diverse, working families, as well as some of JCPenney’s own top-private label items like the iconic St. John’s Bay Men's Classic Fit Polo which maintains more than 500 five-star reviews.

“We recognize the essential role first responders play in our communities – from extinguishing fires to being first on the scene of an accident, they make every moment count to protect and support the communities they serve,” said JCPenney Chief Customer Officer Katie Mullen. “At JCPenney, we strive to do the same and offer our customers the attention, value, choice and shopping experience they deserve, in a way no other retailer can.”

The WorkShop underscores JCPenney’s reinvigorated ‘Make It Count’ brand proposition, commitment to making fashion truly accessible and standing with its communities. During their celebration of hardworking local heroes Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, eligible first responders, including firefighters, police officers, emergency nurses and EMTs, can receive an additional 10% in store discount when they show their first responder badge to an associate at checkout. Additionally, a portion of sales will be matched by JCPenney with a donation of $100,000 benefiting the American Red Cross and its mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. This includes resources for Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ Training Courses, best-in-class education resources for licensed first responders.

“We're grateful to JCPenney for their generosity in support our mission,” said Linda Braddy, Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross North Texas Region. “Whether it’s assisting a family displaced by a fire, collecting lifesaving blood, distributing comfort kits to service members and veterans, or providing training courses for first responders, we’re grateful for partners like JCPenney that enable us to respond immediately in times of crisis.”

To further show support and appreciation for the first responder community, JCPenney is highlighting personal stories and sentiments from its associates, including Dewey Melton, a JCPenney Senior Merchandise Operations Lead, who spends his free time volunteering with the Frisco, Texas Police Department.

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.