Toshiba CEO Larry White Signs Military Spouse Employment Partnership

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White signed a statement supporting the Defense Department Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program and Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP). Upon signing the initiative, White was met by Patricia Montes Barron, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy who congratulated Toshiba's leader for its ongoing support for veterans and active-duty military families.

MSEP connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who commit to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired more than 275,000 military spouses.

Better than 70 other American corporate leaders advocating the initiative joined White at the induction ceremony in Alexandria, Va. More than 700 U.S. corporations now support MESP.

Strengthening Military Families

MSEP helps military spouses who often struggle to maintain employment due to changes of address and other challenges associated with military life. Providing opportunities to spouses for meaningful employment strengthens financial stability among military families, promoting force retention and military readiness essential to national security.

Hiring and retaining military spouses as they relocate to new geographic locations will be an important part of this new program for Toshiba. The company's leadership believes military spouses present Corporate America with a ready workforce delivering 21st-century skill sets capable of producing both national and international business success.

"Our organization has the responsibility as well as the opportunity to give back to the veterans and their spouses who have given so much for our country," states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. "The same dedication, enthusiasm, and can-do attitude with which military spouses support their families also present an ideal match for our culture. That is why this is so important to us and why Toshiba is excited to support the Department of Defense's MSEP program."

About the United States Department of Defense

The Department of Defense is America's largest government agency. With our military tracing its roots back to pre-Revolutionary times, the department has grown and evolved with our nation. Our mission is to provide the military forces needed to deter war and ensure our nation's security.

About Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The Defense Department established the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot and the Military Spouse Transition Program.

