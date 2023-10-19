Kramer Davis Health Opens New Multispecialty Clinic, Joins BlueCare Tennessee Network To Serve Patients With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

HERMITAGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kramer Davis Health, an organization dedicated exclusively to providing whole-person care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), partnered with BlueCare Tennessee to celebrate the grand opening of its first Tennessee clinic with a ceremony and ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Kramer Davis Health is designed to provide accessible, high-quality care, offering a wide array of services tailored to the unique needs of the patients it serves. The practice includes medical care, dental treatment, nutrition, psychiatry, behavioral health, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech pathology. In addition to caring for patients, the clinic aims to serve as a resource for other providers across the state who want to learn more about caring for patients with IDD.

BlueCare Tennessee, the TennCare Managed Care Organization (MCO) whose membership includes individuals with IDD in all parts of the state, was instrumental in bringing Kramer Davis Health to the area. BlueCare is the first MCO to contract with the clinic, giving its members sole access to all the services offered.

“We are so grateful to have such a significant resource for our BlueCare members with IDD,” said Dr. Cy Huffman, chief population health officer for BlueCare Tennessee. “We know Kramer Davis Health’s integrated care approach will help support and improve the overall well-being of so many Tennesseans we serve, and we are excited for that work to begin in Middle Tennessee.”

“We are thrilled to introduce Kramer Davis Health, the realization of a dream inspired by our remarkable patients Trey Kramer and Terrance Davis,” said Dr. Matthew Holder, co-founder of Kramer Davis Health. “The extraordinary journeys of these patients have imparted insights and wisdom that textbooks and medical training could never replicate – and we want to use what we’ve learned from them to help redefine the standard of care for patients with IDD.”

Dr. Henry Hood, Kramer Davis Health co-founder, added, “Our clinic represents a significant step toward more inclusive and compassionate whole-person health care. Not only are we committed to providing the highest level of care and support to individuals with disabilities, helping them thrive in every aspect of their lives, we are dedicated to teaching the next generation of clinicians to do the same.”

The clinic’s commitment to improving the lives of patients with IDD has garnered support and enthusiasm from various sectors, with health care professionals, community leaders and advocates for disability rights joining the grand opening celebration Wednesday.

“As Kramer Davis Health ushers in a new era of health care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, it marks a milestone in the ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable health care system,” said Dr. Andrew Aronson, executive chair of the Kramer Davis board of directors. “The clinic stands as a testament to the power of inspiration, determination and the transformative potential of compassionate care.”

Kramer Davis Health leaders hope that the Hermitage clinic’s model will be able to expand to other cities to improve care for patients with IDD.

For more information about Kramer Davis Health, please visit kd.health or contact Kramer Davis Health at hello@kd.health.

About Kramer Davis Health

Kramer Davis Health is the nation’s most advanced whole-person health care teaching clinic dedicated entirely to treating persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded by Dr. Matthew Holder and Dr. Henry Hood, the clinic offers comprehensive and personalized care, including medical, dental, nutrition, psychiatry, behavioral health, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech pathology – all designed to meet the unique needs of patients with disabilities. Kramer Davis Health is committed to accessibility and providing the highest quality of care to improve the lives of individuals living with disabilities.

About BlueCare Tennessee®

BlueCare Tennessee, a wholly owned subsidiary of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, manages care and provides quality health care products, services and information for state government programs. BlueCare currently serves more than 700,000 members. For more information, visit https://bluecare.bcbst.com/.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.4 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and has brought peace of mind to its members and local communities for more than 75 years. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company’s news center at bcbstnews.com.